Four people from the same family die when they fall from a building in Switzerland | World

Police in Montreux, Switzerland, are investigating the death of four people from the same family who fell from a building on Thursday. The victims of French origin were identified as a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, an 8-year-old daughter of the couple and the woman’s sister, also 41. A fifth member of the family, a 15-year-old boy, survived the fall and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, before the tragedy, two police officers were in the building to fulfill an arrest warrant for homeschooling a child in the family. Local legislation requires the guardian to report to a school regularly, which would not have been done. In a statement, authorities said they had opened an investigation “to determine the exact circumstances and reasons for this tragedy.”

According to investigators, the possibility of a sixth person being in the apartment at the time of the fall has already been ruled out. A source told the German newspaper Blick that the main hypothesis is that the group jumped from the seventh floor of the building. Police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz told AP that the victims were found around 7am outside the building located near the city’s famous Casino Barriere.

In the police statement, it is said that the agents knocked on the door and heard a voice asking who was there. After that, they had no more response. With no contact with the occupants, they decided to leave the site. Meanwhile, a witness called the police to report that “people had fallen from the balcony of an apartment”.

‘Discreet’ family

A neighbor described to the Swiss newspaper Le Temps

that the family was “discreet” and moved into the building three years ago.

“You didn’t hear anything from them. Dad never greeted me in the hallway and ordered several packages almost every day. I’ve noticed a strong smell of incense the last few days,” said Claude Rouiller.

