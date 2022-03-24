Free Fire: see main changes in the next update | free fire

Garena released last Monday (21) the new Free Fire update that will be available from next Wednesday (23). Among the main new features is the Bonding System, which will allow players to acquire characters for free, and changes to Steffie and A124.

1 of 5 Free Fire — Photo: Disclosure/Garena Free Fire — Photo: Publicity/Garena

+ Free Fire: characters that are on the rise in the Game

+ Free Fire: diamond recharge will bring Kenta, new character

2 of 5 Each character will have their missions to be unlocked — Photo: Disclosure/Garena Each character will have their missions to be unlocked — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

One of the most awaited novelties by the Free Fire community is the possibility of acquiring new characters for free. Based on that, Garena created the Bonding System. In this tool, the player will be able to activate missions to link the character he wants, and by performing these missions, the player will unlock the character. It is possible to invest in-game Gold to advance bond quests.

With the idea that players have a more rewarding experience in relation to Fragments of Memory, Garena has improved the algorithm of this system, so that matches will be worth more Fragments and players will be able to evolve the characters in the game faster .

Changes in Steffie E A124

3 of 5 Steffie Free Fire — Photo: Disclosure/Garena Steffie Free Fire — Photo: Publicity/Garena

+ LBFF 2022: LOUD is first team to reach 50 booyahs

+ Free Fire: Vivo Keyd will accompany the training of the Brazilian National Team

Currently, Free Fire is going through a meta where grenades have been a great resource for players, without many ways to deal with it. Aware of this, Garena made changes to the character Steffie. Her Ink Shelter ability will now create an area that will make Steffie and her allies immune to grenades.

A124 is another character that has undergone changes in the new update. His active skill will now conjure a shock wave against opponents, who will have their passive and active skills blocked, as well as having the use of medical kits and the reanimation of interrupted teammates.

4 of 5 G36, new Free Fire weapon — Photo: Disclosure/Garena G36, Free Fire’s new weapon — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

Despite not disclosing many details, Garena showed the new weapon in the Free Fire arsenal, the G36. There were also XM8 and AUG improvements, while the UMP was weakened.

With the new season of Contra Squad, a new reward has been announced. Upon reaching a certain level, players will be presented with the Golden Scar, another Golden Armory piece commonly used as a reward in Contra Squad mode.