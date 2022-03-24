Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A32: find out what changes between Samsung phones | Cell phone

Successor to the 2021 Galaxy A32 5G, the Galaxy A33 is one of those responsible for renewing Samsung’s Galaxy A line. Although the price of the new cell phone has not yet been revealed — the forecast is for April 19 — the 2022 launch specifications draw attention for delivering a powerful technical sheet. Check out everything that has changed on the mid-range smartphone.

The Galaxy A32 5G arrived in Brazil for R$2,699, but is already found on Amazon for R$1,829 — a discount of almost R$900. to the launch value of the A32.

The construction of the Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy A33 is very similar. Side by side, this is even more evident, from the drop-shaped notch to the camera module — in the case of the 2022 device, there is a relief that houses this module. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of both devices. IP67 certification, which ensures protection against dust and submersion in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, is present only on the A33.

The improvements of the most current model, however, are great. The Galaxy A33’s Super AMOLED panel is brighter and shows more vivid colors than the 2021 phone’s LCD screen. of generations. In addition, the refresh rate of the newest device reaches 90 Hz, compared to the 60 Hz of the Galaxy A32 5G. This means that, on the 2022 device, images should appear more fluidly than on the predecessor model.

There haven’t been many changes in the cameras of the devices. There are four sensors on the rear module, the main one being a 48 MP. There is a 5 MP sensor for macro shots, very close to the subject being photographed, an 8 MP ultra wide camera — for wider shots — and a 2 MP depth sensor, which allows you to use the blurred background effect.

The cameras of both phones have the feature of HDR photos and film in up to 4K at 30 frames per second. Smartphones, however, do not have any digital or optical stabilization feature. It is worth mentioning that the front camera also shoots in Full HD, with its 13 MP.

performance and storage

Another point of similarity concerns performance and internal space. In storage, both devices have 128 GB and offer expansion via microSD card of up to 1 TB. But those similarities end there. The Galaxy A33 has 6 GB of RAM compared to the 4 GB of the Galaxy A32 5G, and this should be reflected in the phone’s performance.

Another component that improved was the processor. While the Galaxy A32 5G featured an eight-core MediaTek processor, clocked at up to 2 GHz, the Galaxy A33 is equipped with Samsung’s own eight-core Exynos chip, which operates at up to 2.4 GHz. Therefore, the Galaxy A33 should perform considerably better than the older device.

Both have a robust 5,000 mAh battery, which promises to guarantee use for up to two consecutive days. The better performance and more powerful display of the Galaxy A33 should be reflected in a higher battery consumption, so the performance may not be similar. Still, the device should arrive at the end of the day with a charge.

Samsung’s battery has an artificial intelligence-based usage habit detection feature, used to optimize component life. Both devices have a fast charging feature, but the latest model can use up to 25W chargers, while the Galaxy A32 5G uses up to 15W charging.

Out of the box, the Galaxy A32 5G comes equipped with Android 11 and the Samsung-customized interface, One UI 3.1, while the Galaxy A33 comes equipped with Android 12 and One UI 4.1. In practice, both have the most up-to-date version of Android and One UI. This latest version of One UI ensures privacy-enhancing features through temporary permissions, native screen recording, and scrollable screenshots.

Samsung does not usually take time to update the latest devices, as announced by the company in the list of devices that should receive the most updated One UI. The Galaxy A33 has the upper hand, as the company promises to update the devices for four years from its launch.

As for connectivity, there are more similarities. Both devices have NFC, so they can make contactless payments. Both Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A33 can connect to 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks, but the Bluetooth built into the 2022 handset is better: 5.1 versus 5.0 on the A32 5G.

This difference is reflected when using Bluetooth for trackers and locators, as version 5.1 allows for greater accuracy. Connection to the 5G network is present in both phones, although the A32 also has a fifth-generation internet-free version.

Samsung has also included Game Booster in the devices, which maximizes the phone’s performance in games. This feature also optimizes the phone’s battery, temperature and memory to deliver the best possible performance to the user.

The Galaxy A33 sales are expected to start on April 19. It is to be expected, however, that the value is below the other launch of the month, the Galaxy A53 and its R$3,499. The Galaxy A32 5G is available for around R$1,829 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A33 vs. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Specifications Galaxy A33 Galaxy A32 5G Launch April 2022 March 2021 launch price – BRL 2,699 Current price – BRL 1,829 Screen 6.4 inches 6.5 inches screen resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD+) 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+) Processor Exynos 1280, 8 cores up to 2.4 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 720, 8 cores up to 2.0 GHz RAM memory 6 GB 4GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Memory card yes, microSD up to 1TB yes, microSD up to 1TB Back camera 48 MP Main, 8 MP Ultra Wide, 5 MP Macro and 2 MP Depth Sensor 48 MP Main, 8 MP Ultra Wide, 5 MP Macro and 2 MP Depth Sensor Frontal camera 13 MP 13 MP Operational system android 12 Android 11 Drums 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm; 186 g 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm; 205 g Colors blue, white, peach and black black and violet

