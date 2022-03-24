Games market mobilizes to raise funds and help Ukrainians

The games market is mobilizing to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the face of the war started by Russia, almost a month ago. Creator of the game Fortnite, the North American company Epic Games, for example, has already raised US$ 50 million (equivalent to R$ 242 million) until yesterday (22), just three days after announcing the donation to the country of all game profits recorded for two weeks.

Riot Games was not left out either. The creator of “League of Legends” held a fundraising campaign among its players between March 5th and 12th and raised more than $2 million.

According to Epic Games, the funds raised will be sent to entities that are providing food, clean water, shelter and medical or legal support to Ukrainians affected by the war “as soon as possible”.

To date, four non-profit organizations are on the list of beneficiaries: Direct Relief, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) and the United Nations Food Programme. But other entities are expected to join the list in the coming weeks, according to the company.

The mobilization of the creator of the game Fortnite goes until April 3. Riot donated the amount to the non-profit organizations International Medical Corps, Doctors Without Borders and the Polish Red Cross.

more donations

Indie gaming platform itch.io is another company that has decided to help. It raised more than $6 million after releasing a package of about 1,000 games and digital projects to support civilians affected by the war.

In the action, funds were sent to the institutions International Medical Corps, which provides medical assistance in the region, and Voices of Children, an organization that helps children deal with trauma caused by war.

At the same time, the Humble Bundle raised US$ 14 million this Wednesday afternoon (23), also with a series of games.

The amounts will be passed on to entities that are distributing medical supplies and rescuing refugees in Ukraine: Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps and Direct Relief.

Cash purchases will be reversed

According to Epic Games, all purchases “made with real money” will be reversed.

This includes bundles of V-Bucks (official Fortnite coins), new in-game Club memberships, gifted Battle Passes, and some cosmetic items such as the “dark go” bundle — V-Bucks spent in-game are not included, though. that do not qualify as real money transactions.

The action also includes gift card purchases in physical stores, as long as the items are redeemed in-game during the window in which the campaign is in effect.

According to the creator of Fortnite, Microsoft has also joined the initiative. The behemoth co-founded by Bill Gates will contribute net proceeds from sales of all in-game content made on the Microsoft Store during the same period.

*With information from The Verge website