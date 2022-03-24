Good and Evil in Ukraine

Like most Portuguese, I had barely been interested in the president of Ukraine before the dawn of February 24th. It was in the early hours of this Thursday, when the first images of what were described as Russian columns entering the country appeared on Twitter, that a friend called my attention to the speech that Volodymyr Zelensky had given shortly before.

I saw it on Youtube with automatic translation, and I was blown away: it’s one of the best pieces of rhetoric I’ve seen in my life. Everything is right: the words, the cadence – Zelensky always speaks with the rhythm of someone declaiming a poem, but without exaggerated drama, nor affectation – the tone, the energy, the despair, the stoicism. It was in that speech that I first encountered the gravity of what was happening, and it was in that speech that I realized that there, in that man, is a phenomenon of communication.

