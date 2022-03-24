Good and Evil in Ukraine

Like most Portuguese, I had barely been interested in the president of Ukraine before the dawn of February 24th. It was in the early hours of this Thursday, when the first images of what were described as Russian columns entering the country appeared on Twitter, that a friend called my attention to the speech that Volodymyr Zelensky had given shortly before.

I saw it on Youtube with automatic translation, and I was blown away: it’s one of the best pieces of rhetoric I’ve seen in my life. Everything is right: the words, the cadence – Zelensky always speaks with the rhythm of someone declaiming a poem, but without exaggerated drama, nor affectation – the tone, the energy, the despair, the stoicism. It was in that speech that I first encountered the gravity of what was happening, and it was in that speech that I realized that there, in that man, is a phenomenon of communication.

During that first week of the war, I looked for more information about him and I was confused: almost everything in his path pointed to someone with no stature, from the fact that he had created a party with the very populist name (Servo do Povo), from the TV series in which he was the protagonist of the fact that, according to what I read, he presented himself as a “candidate outside the system” (remember anyone?) and refused to debate with the opponents in the campaign, having taken to the government those who worked with him in an audiovisual production company – all people without any political experience. And yet, as the days passed, he continued to demonstrate his ability to rise to the occasion.

Almost a month has passed and I still don’t know (not understanding Ukrainian is a serious handicap) much more about Zelensky – namely, that he defends in the fundamental areas of governance, which program he applied for and what he has done since he took office two years old. I don’t know if I can identify with his ideas, with his practice outside the context of war – and even in that one.

I know that all the nationalist rhetoric, inevitable in war, and even the slogan “glory to Ukraine” makes me chicken skin. That I watched with apprehension a recent video with his voice in Darth Vader mode that ends with the words Great Ukraine, as I was troubled by the call, early on in the invasion, for foreign fighters to join the fight against the invader – seems like an idea romantic, echoing the Durruti column and For whom the bells tollbut we are too aware of the horrors of Daesh not to fear the outcome (and the Mário Machado episode clearly demonstrates the risks).

I know I don’t like it, even though I am aware that a country under martial law is not a full democracy, the suspension of 11 parties he decreed this weekend on the grounds of being “pro-Russian”, nor the unification of “on a single platform with the justification that a unified information policy is needed”.

In short: I don’t know if I like Zelensky. The point is, I don’t have to like it. I don’t have to think that I would vote for him, or consider him a saint, or agree with everything he does, or even think it’s a good idea that a country ruled by him enter the EU (I repeat: I don’t have information that allows me to judge), to know that at this moment his side is the right one, the one I root for and agonize over.

For simple, simple reasons, even. He is the president of a country invaded by a superpower ruled by an autocrat trained in the Soviet secret services who has arranged a scheme to remain in power indefinitely; which for years has supported and financed all that is far-right in Europe; that interferes in the elections of other countries; that it is fortunate that opponents tend to die of monkey deaths; who orders people to be arrested for saying the word war. An autocrat who justifies the invasion by asserting that the invaded country is “an invention of Lenin” and that granting autonomy to the republics that were part of the USSR was a stupid mistake (read: they should never have been given the chance to self-determine) and, in the same speech, recalls that Russia has nuclear weapons – the largest arsenal in the world – and for that reason is invincible, and says he fears for its safety. An autocrat who threatens the world with a nuclear holocaust if he dares to come to the aid of Ukraine and has his representatives at the UN deny that an invasion is taking place.

This, which is undeniable, is enough to make it difficult to realize that there are those who, even claiming for peace and democracy, do not see Putin and Russia’s actions as an incarnation of evil and a universal danger. Who, accusing others of Manichaeism and not wanting to think or “contextualize”, spend their lives pointing out reasons to question the Ukrainian government, Ukraine’s innocence and the “guilts” of the EU, USA and NATO, without ever missing a paragraph to analyze Russia’s stance.

In the face of what is, quite clearly, a war of conquest in the 21st century, the reactivation of an empire that seeks to annex a sovereign country as a colony, those who speak of “Manicheism” for allegedly “not having to choose a side” are those who slyly, manicheistically, chose it even before the invasion.

Those who do not change their discourse before it, do not even hesitate or reflect, because in their worldview good and evil do not depend on actions, on practice, but are predestined: evil is always in one place and therefore good is always in the other. It is only necessary to find explanations and motivations to justify the greatest barbarities, defend the greatest follies, and a face to match.

The straight face with which they accuse of “not wanting peace” and the sidekicks of Mario Machado those who recognize the Ukrainians’ right to defend themselves and refuse to surrender (this was once called courage, I believe; it seems that after all “freedom or death” is admirable accordingly), while complaining against Manicheism. At least it was illiteracy; she had medicine. I don’t believe in ethical deficiency.