Google warns about vulnerability in Chrome; stay tuned!

Everyone has been through the situation of using an application, and it requests an update. Often these updates come out too infrequently, causing many users to wonder if they can delay this update. The fact is, it’s not a good idea to leave your apps out of date. Find out why.

What are updates for?

Updates happen every time a version of the application is released and has flaws or difficulties, which causes users to report these flaws and consequently. This keeps the dev team always working on improvements or bug fixes.

Google is responsible for the largest search engine in the world and its browser, Chrome, also ranks as the browser with the highest number of users.

For this reason, Google updates come out quite often, as the web giant is always fixing what it needs and developing new things.

What happens if I don’t update my Google Chrome?

On average, every 6 weeks, the Google releases a new Chrome update, with bug fixes and new security updates, which means that the update is necessary not only to take advantage of the new features, but also to maintain the security of your data and the integrity of your computer.

Much more often than you can imagine, the browser is attacked by attempts, which means that with each update, new protection barriers are also implemented.

That’s why it’s necessary to always keep both your browser and your applications properly updated.

How to update Chrome

At Chrome updates usually happen automatically, but if you spend a lot of time with the computer in suspended mode, without closing the browser, it may not happen and you need to do it manually.

If so, just follow these steps: