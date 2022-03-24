Gran Turismo 7 player creates exploit to get credits • Eurogamer.pt

After the most recent update to Gran Turismo 7, players have been speaking out against the increased difficulty in obtaining credits through the challenges present in the game.

Players found a creative way to protest, crafting liveries for cars to illustrate discontent.

But there are those who have gone further to fight the grind imposed by Polyphony Digital. A GT7 player created a script based on a exploit to earn credits more easily without having to be present to play Gran Turismo 7.

Although it required some work on the part of the player to prepare the script, basically what he did was create a way to play GT7 without the player having to do anything, through the PlayStation Remote Play application connected to a PC with the system Windows operating.

According to its creators, the script was created in response to what was done to the game’s economy, thanks VGC.

But we have other very imaginative ways to get credits in the game without having to play, like custom races with just two cars and putting the controller in a position to always be accelerating.

Kazunori Yamauchi addressed the issue of microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7 very lightly, saying that “I would like users to enjoy lots of cars and races, even without microtransactions”.

Another very delicate part is that the prices of cars in GT7 reflect their value in real life, saying Yamauchi that “the price of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I think it’s important that it’s connected at real world prices”.

The days are not easy for Polyphony Digital, as the game is completely sinking in Metacritic, it is currently with an average of 1.6 given by users of the site.