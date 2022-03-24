GTA V on PS5: is it worth it?

It seems that Rockstar Games continues to invest all its efforts in GTA V. That’s because, after almost ten years of release and outstanding ports on PS3 and PS4, the title won the definitive version for PS5, with several promises of improvements and innovations.

Well, but who could judge the publisher for continuing to bet on the game? Specifically, there are more than 160 million copies sold, peaks of more than 150 thousand daily players in GTA Online, and a multiplayer with regular support and weekly content. Could this go wrong on next-gen platforms?

Unfortunately, GTA V faces one of the most ruthless adversaries not only for the industry, but also for humanity itself: time. As with Skyrim, Resident Evil 4 and other games that spanned generations, the effects began to be felt, despite being hidden by a light makeup on the PlayStation 5.

But enough talk. Let’s now go to the question that doesn’t want to be silent: is the next generation upgrade worth it? Check out a strictly technical analysis below — after all, practically everyone already knows the story — so you can see how the game is running on PlayStation 5.

Los Santos lives… And a lot!

Starting to talk about GTA V without describing the magnificent feeling it is to explore the lively city of Los Santos would be impossible. In the PS5 version, the city of dreams remains incredibly fluid, with its passage of time affecting the dynamics of all NPCs, dialogue, protagonist trio attire, and other events.

Even for laymen on the franchise, driving or walking the city streets is surprisingly affordable. Watching the lights of buildings, clusters of stars, the movement of water and the chaotic traffic is like going back to 2013 and reliving the same sensations, but with reworked visuals for the new generation.

For many moments, players can find themselves escaping from main quests and activities to take walks through neighborhoods. NPC conversations, now with enhanced audio, are extremely fun and enriching, developing a welcoming sense of familiarity and neighborhood.

The graphics mode choices

The next-gen upgrade lets you choose one of three distinct graphics options: Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Ray Traced Performance Mode. These possibilities can be switched at any time during the game and act instantly in the settings, without the need to load or reset the save.

Among the three modes, Fidelity delivers the fewest noticeable changes, as its settings navigate between native 4K resolution and 30 FPS performance. These settings considerably resemble the PS4 Pro version, but differ in significant detail in lighting, shadows, facial reconstruction, and overall textures.

However, the great charm of the update is on account of the 60 FPS. This frame rate adjustment makes all the difference in any action performed in the game, whether during shooting, running or walking through high-population locations. Performance automatically corrects the resolution to dynamic 4K, without causing major visual loss.

The presence of ray tracing technology is a great mystery. With it enabled, the 60 FPS and 4K dynamic range remain fairly stable, but there are no relevant additions in reflections, lighting and ray tracing effects. In summary, it is possible to observe it discreetly in places of frequent visitation, such as shelters, mission points and others, as well as in more robust car models and LED/neon effects.

disastrous animations

The animations greatly detract from the next-gen experience. Michael has immobile facial expressions similar to those of the dolls who acted in Jump Force. The dubbing, despite remaining exceptional, no longer has the same rhythm and is quite annoying due to the lack of lip sync.

In 2013, non-gameplay scenes had a cinematic feel and had strong storytelling elements, but it’s impossible to deny that camera shake doesn’t fit modern photography techniques. As a result, the main plots become uninteresting and there is a strong impulse to skip animations.

Gameplay: one eye on the fish and the other on the cat

In Los Santos, vehicle handling remains intuitive and progressive, with protagonists developing skills behind the wheel by unlocking status attributes. However, the moments on foot begin to show serious deficiencies and create a feeling of heaviness, especially during 360º actions that require quick reactions.

One of the biggest shortcomings of GTA V returns in the new generation version. Although the field of view and interaction with the HUD doesn’t bother veteran and recurring players, newbies to the game can be annoyed by the lack of focus, as there is a requirement to see many things at the same time.

In 90% of the missions (or more), the protagonists drive cars, talk to other characters, answer phones, read messages and drive vehicles to points of interest. And, especially for Brazilians with little fluency in the English dubbing, these moments force the loss of a lot of lore.

That’s because, you have to make very complicated decisions. Either players look at the vehicle, or look at the map to guide themselves through the routes, or read the dialogue lines located in PT-BR at the bottom of the screen. Perhaps, Rockstar could think about improving this aspect.

What about DualSense?

In GTA V, the first contact with DualSense is already a “welcome to the new generation”. The adaptive triggers work at all times, influencing the rate of fire according to each type of weapon. Thus, equipment with burst mechanisms impact clicks in a different way than weapons with semi-automatic mode, for example.

Driving with the PS5 controller is extremely fun, as each movement brings a different response from the joystick. During gameplay, you will feel the effects of uneven tracks, car traction, damage intensity, type of brakes, gear shifts and other systems, ensuring varied experiences for each game situation.

In addition, 3D audio is present in the gameplay, to bring even more immersion to the player. Accelerations of supercars, the noise of gunfire… it is possible to perceive exactly where these noises are coming from. This makes the player feel like Michael/Trevor/Franklin in Los Santos.

GTA V on PS5: is it worth it?

After almost ten years of life, GTA V surprises and proves that there is still a lot of asphalt to burn. Despite this, there are still problems in the PS5 version, such as the dating of animations, weight of the characters and few graphic novelties.

As a paid upgrade — R$53 for those who already own the game — Rockstar was expected to deliver more. Of course, the DualSense and hardware improvements like fast charging greatly enhance the experience, but it can annoy those looking for innovations in next-gen experiences.