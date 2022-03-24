Hear the latest communications in the attempt to speak to the Boeing 737 that crashed in China

Image: Shadman Samee / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





A video published on Wednesday, March 23, shows messages from air traffic controllers and pilots of other planes on the communication frequency, seeking contact with the Boeing 737 in the minutes following its crash in China on Monday, 21 on China Eastern Flight MU-5735.

The recording that you will be able to listen to at the end of this article is quite sad as it brings a little of the experience of the moment of an air accident, in which the air traffic control no longer receives a response from the flight and, when asking other pilots in the region to try contact, there is also no success.

Communications begin with the pilot of flight HU-7152 trying to warn MU-5735 that Guangzhou air traffic control was calling him. No response, then the Zhunai approach control asks if the MU-5735 was receiving communication on the 120.35 frequency.

After the silence continues, it is the turn of flight CZ-3764 to be called by Zhunai control, asking him to try to talk to ZU-5735 on frequency 120.35, to see if he can get any response. This procedure of asking other pilots to get in touch serves to assess whether, by chance, the plane is just in a region where it cannot get a radio signal with air traffic control.

The pilot of CZ-3764 then makes two calls, but reports back to air traffic control that he was unable to make contact. He still asks the controller if he should transmit information about landing conditions in Guangzhou to the ZU-5735, even if “in the dark” (i.e. not knowing if the pilots are listening but unable to respond), to which the controller responds that not.





Some more time passes, and the controller returns to speak with the pilot of flight CZ-3764, now to request an attempt to contact the frequency 121.5.

According to ICAO Annex 10 – Volume II, an aircraft must continuously monitor the emergency frequency VHF 121.5 MHz in areas or over routes where there is a possibility of intercepting aircraft or other dangerous situations, and when a requirement has been established by the competent authority. The 121.5 MHz emergency channel must be used for genuine emergency purposes only.

The expectation was that the pilots of the Boeing 737 could be using the emergency frequency due to some problem with the aircraft. ZU-5735 makes two calls but gets no answer.

In order to exhaust all possibilities, it is still requested by air traffic control that flight FM-9256 try to contact on frequency 121.5. Four calls are made, but no response is received from the ZU-5735.

Amid some air traffic directions to flight CZ-3764 to change course due to the ongoing emergency, the pilot of FM-9256 is heard to make two more calls to the pilots of the Boeing 737 on the emergency frequency, but there was never a response. , since the aircraft, unfortunately, was destroyed on the ground.



