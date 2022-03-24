Hospital releases medical report and reveals Gottino’s health status | Gabriel Perline

Bruno Silva Fired from Record? Reinaldo Gottino disappears from the balance sheet and presenter takes his place

As the column published firsthand, Reinaldo Gottino was rushed to Hospital Moriah, in the south of São Paulo, after experiencing severe chest pain minutes before going on the air in this Wednesday’s General Balance (23). In the first medical report, it appears that he is still hospitalized.

“Journalist and presenter Reinaldo Gottino was referred this afternoon to Hospital Moriah due to chest pain. The patient’s condition is stable and he is currently undergoing diagnostic tests. The patient is under the care of the team coordinated by the Drs. Leandro Echenique (cardiologist) and Fábio Machado (intensivist),” reads the statement.

Gottino complained of discomfort minutes before he went on air. He reported severe chest pains and an overwhelming feeling of unease.

Friends of the column who work at the station saw Gottino being carried by firefighters who work at the Barra Funda facilities. First he was taken to the clinic and then he was taken to the Moriah hospital, near Congonhas airport, in the south of São Paulo.

William Leite, used to covering last-minute days off and embezzlement, was chosen to replace Gottino in charge of the Balance Sheet. The column hopes for the presenter’s speedy recovery.