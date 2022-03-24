Hospitals in RS charge R$ 1.1 billion in debt from IPE Saúde and talk about risk of suspension of care | Rio Grande do Sul

Hospitals in Rio Grande do Sul released, on March 17, a letter warning about the risk of suspension of care for patients at IPE Saúde, a plan managed by the state government with about one million members – most of them public servants. According to health institutions, the reasons are a debt of R$ 1.1 billion it’s the delay in transfers to entities.

Given this scenario, Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) swore in, this Wednesday (23), the new president of IPE Saúde. Bruno Queiroz Jatene promised dialogue with hospitals to resolve the impasse. A meeting should take place this Thursday (24).

“During the month of April, most likely, we will have a set of measures that will not only deal with the mitigation of this liability a little, but will also deal with the point of view of rationalizing expenses with the reformulation of several tables that we we need to implement exactly to be able, a little, to contain this volume of accounts”, he projects.

1 of 1 IPE Saúde is responsible for the health plan of about one million people in RS — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV IPE Saúde is responsible for the health plan of about one million people in RS — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

Concern for hospitals and patients

The impasse generates apprehension among patients who need the IPE. Fabiana Figueiredo Gonçalves dos Santos is the wife of a retired military man and cannot get care in Torres, on the North Coast, or in nearby towns.

“It’s unfortunate. Neither towers nor Capon [da Canoa], nor does any nearby city help us. We call, call and call the IPE in Porto Alegre and they simply don’t answer us. We send emails and they don’t respond,” he complains.

According to the Federation of Santas Casas, some transfers are delayed for more than 180 days. In addition to the impacts on service, many institutions depend on resources to move cash.

“This delay affects the day-to-day functioning of hospitals, that is, most hospitals have to get money from the banking network, financial institutions, to be able to afford this service and then receive”, explains the president of the entity, Luciney Bohrer .

The money that goes into IPE Saúde to pay expenses comes from the transfer of about 3.1% of each insured person’s salary. The amount is deducted directly from the public servant’s payroll. The government makes a contribution of the same amount. The amount is destined to the Health Assistance Fund, which pays the medical expenses of the members.

Adherence to the plan is not mandatory and the rate is the same for everyone. Thus, employees with higher salaries end up leaving the plan, according to the Union Federation of Public Servants (FESSERGS).

Another problem pointed out by the association is that a good part of the civil service has been frozen since 2015, even without the correction for inflation. On the other hand, medical expenses today do not cost the same as they did seven years ago.

“It is not only worrying for the IPE health system, it is also worrying for the Unified Health System. Can you imagine that one million people who are linked to the health of the IPE go to the SUS”, observes Márcia Trindade, secretary general from FESSERGS.

In 2018, under the government of José Ivo Sartori (MDB), when the State Pension Institute was separated from IPE Saúde and IPE Previdência, 217 properties linked to the health care sector were transferred to the government without compensation. Assets such as land and apartments were sold or involved in barter.