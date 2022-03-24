How do black boxes work and how do they help in the investigation of the plane crash in China? | World

One of the two black boxes of the Eastern China Airlines Boeing 737-800 was recovered on Wednesday (23), the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The aircraft registered a sudden loss of altitude just before hitting the ground and, according to the CAAC, there is still nothing that points to irregularities in the flight.

The recovered equipment, badly damaged, is the cockpit voice recorder. The aircraft has two black boxes, which can pinpoint the causes of the crash:

one of them records the flight data

the other, the dialogues in the cabin

The equipment will be processed at a specialized institute, the CAAC said. See, in this article, how black boxes work and how they can help in the investigation.

It may come as a surprise, but black boxes aren’t really black. They are painted orange, a color that can be seen from a distance (this is to make searching easier).

Mandatory equipment on planes, it would have been invented in 1950 by Australian David Warren, according to a report by Reuters.

Its main function is not to establish blame for accidents, but to help identify the causes and help prevent them.

Were they always this way?

Do not. Current black boxes store information in SSD (Solid-State Memory) type memories, a replacement for HD quite common in computers.

However, the first devices stored – much less information – in wire connections or sheet metal.

The recordings are protected within a coating capable of withstanding more than 3,400 times the force of gravity during the fall.

But then why not coat the entire plane with this material?

Because it would be impossible to take flight. According to the Smitshonian Museum of Air and Space, most black boxes are encased in steel, a very strong solid, but also heavy.

Making an entire plane out of steel would make it weigh much more and make it difficult to fly. The planes are made of aluminum, which is lighter, and are reinforced around a steel and titanium frame.

How big is a black box?

They are not very big, but they weigh about 4.5 kg and contain four main parts:

a chassis or interface designed to protect the device and facilitate recording and playback an underwater locator beacon the core housing or “Shock Survival Memory Unit” made of stainless steel or titanium and inside all this is where the recordings stored on chips or other formats are

a cockpit voice recorder (CVR) for pilot voices and cockpit sounds – this is what was found from the Eastern China Airlines flight.

a flight data recorder (FDR) that captures information about parameters including altitude, airspeed, direction and engine thrust

Once found, what happens?

After rescuing the black boxes, technicians remove the protective material and carefully clean the connections to ensure that data is not accidentally erased.

Afterwards, the audio file and other data must be downloaded to a secure platform where they are copied.

But it is still necessary to decode the raw files and produce graphics that can then be read by researchers.

There is also a careful analysis of sounds and noises picked up, which can point out irregularities and even explosions.

That depends on the model. Those used by the Chinese airline were recorders from the American company Honeywell, but the exact models were not disclosed.

In 2020, after a plane crash in India, the black boxes from this same manufacturer were able to store about 120 minutes of digital audio.

That would be more than enough to cover Eastern China Airlines’ 66-minute flight.

Who can process the data?

According to the Chinese civil aviation authority, the first black box discovered in this accident is being sent to an institute in Beijing to be decoded.

China invited the American aviation authority to follow up on the investigation, as the Boeing 737-800 model aircraft is produced in the United States.

When will they be released?

Interim reports of an accident are usually published after a month, but they are usually quite sparse.