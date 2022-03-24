Influenza vaccination in São Paulo starts on Sunday (27) – 03/23/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The state of São Paulo will begin next Sunday (27) the flu vaccination campaign. Initially, the dose will be available to seniors aged 80 and over. On the same day, there will be a task force to accelerate immunization against Covid-19, according to Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The “vaccination Sunday”, as the day was baptized by the toucan team, will have 5,000 basic health units open in 645 municipalities, from 7 am to 7 pm.

The idea is to immunize more children aged 5 to 11 against Covid. Until the beginning of this Wednesday afternoon (23), 75.8% of this public had received the first dose, but only 34.6% had the complete vaccination schedule. It is estimated that 800,000 could have already received the second dose.

A survey by the Seade Foundation pointed out that 34% of parents and guardians stated that they did not take their children to vaccinate due to lack of time.

“[No dia 27] we will mainly vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old [contra a Covid-19]proceed with the fourth dose for people over 80 years old, in addition to those who, eventually, did not take their dose”, said Doria. all over Brazil on April 4th.”

According to Regiane de Paula, general coordinator of the State Immunization Program, the population over 80 years old will be able to receive, on the same day, both doses against the flu and against Covid-19.

“Vaccination Sunday is an opportunity for the whole family to take their dose. Municipalities will have special actions for the application of the second dose in absentees, in addition to expanding the vaccine coverage of the third and fourth dose of Covid-19”, said Paula.

In São Paulo, the flu vaccination campaign will be open, on April 4, for the public over 60 years old. Then, on May 2, children aged between 6 months and 5 years can be vaccinated, as well as pregnant and postpartum women.

As of May 9, it will be the turn of the indigenous population, quilombolas, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities.

The immunization will be available, as of May 16, for public security professionals, truck drivers, port workers, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.

The expectation is that flu immunization will help prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the disease and deaths, in addition to minimizing the burden of the disease, reducing in priority groups the symptoms that can be confused with the coronavirus.

Vaccination also aims to avoid overloading health services.

The start of the flu vaccination campaign in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health, will be on April 4th. 80 million doses of influenza vaccine will be distributed throughout the country.

The campaign will take place in two stages. The first, which takes place from April 4 to May 2, will include seniors aged 60 and over and health workers. Other groups will receive the vaccine in the second stage, which will take place from May 3 to June 3.

D-day of national mobilization is scheduled for April 30th. The campaign is expected to end on June 3.

The trivalent influenza vaccine used by the SUS is produced by the Butantan Institute. It is composed of the H1N1 viruses, the B strain and the H3N2, of the Darwin subtype. This subtype was responsible for the off-season flu epidemic that hit São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other states in late 2021 and early 2022.

According to the State Department of Health, this year there were 925 cases and 120 deaths from Srag (Severe Respiratory Syndrome) due to Influenza in the state.

The Doria government’s portfolio claims to have accounted for a total of 2,031 cases and 71 deaths from the disease in 2021, with 85% of the records and 77% of the deaths being concentrated in the months of November and December, when the new strain emerged.

In the city of São Paulo, this March, until the 21st, 150 cases of Srag were recorded, according to figures from the Municipal Health Department. In January, there were 6,889 notifications of symptom onset.

In total, 13.1 million people were vaccinated against influenza in the state of São Paulo last year, in the Ministry of Health campaign.

Influenza vaccination schedule

March, 27 th

Seniors over 80 years old

April 4

Elderly people over 60 and health workers

may 2nd

Children over 6 months to under 5 years of age, pregnant and postpartum women

May 16th

Professionals from the security and rescue teams, armed forces, prison system employees, truck drivers, public transport workers, port workers, the population deprived of liberty and young people under socio-educational measures