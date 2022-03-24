Instagram makes official the return of the chronological feed to the application; learn how to activate

As expected since the beginning of the year, Instagram announced this Wednesday (23) the return of the chronological feed to its application. The feature allows you to view posts as per their publishing time, that is, the most recent posts will always appear first. However, the new way will not be called that simply. This type of visualization was inserted in two new types of feed: the “Favorites” and the “Following”. There will still be a third one, the so-called “Initial Feed”, which will work as it currently does – that is, a mix of followed and recommended content.

















In the case of “Favorites”, the user will be able to add up to 50 profiles to a list that they want to always follow – whether their close contacts or even influencers. Only they will be shown, in chronological order. It is worth mentioning that members of this relationship will not be notified of the addition or removal of someone’s favorites. In “Following”, it will be the most traditional method of viewing the most recent posts. When selecting this tab, the publications will be automatically organized by the time they were aired. “We want you to be able to make Instagram the best experience possible, and offering ways to quickly see what interests you most is an important step in that direction.”











How to enable the new feed types?





To switch between feed types, tap on the Instagram brand logo in the top left corner of the screen. If the function becomes available to you, the other feed options will appear. The feature should be released gradually, that is, it may still take some time to reach your cell phone. Instagram can be downloaded or updated via the links on the card below the text. So, did you like the return of the chronological feed? Is it already available to you? Join us!