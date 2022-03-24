Instagram releases chronological order view and brings new Feed options; check news

Instagram released this Wednesday (23) new viewing options in Feed, including chronological order – as it was at the beginning of the social network, in 2010. According to Instagram, the idea is to give more options to control the content they want to see in your Feeds on Instagram.

Now, the app’s user community will be able to switch between three different views on the home screen: Home feed, Favorites and Following. We explain what each of them means below.

According to Instagram, the idea is to give users “significant control over their Instagram experience”.

“Everyone uses Instagram differently and we hope these options can help people decide what works best for them. In addition, we’ve conducted research that has shown that our community is most satisfied with an algorithm-ranked Feed, so We are not standardizing everyone’s experience on a Timeline Feed,” he said in a statement.

On average, people see more than 90% of their friends’ posts in an algorithmically ranked Feed. That number was less than half with a Chronological Feed. And because people are more engaged with a ranked feed, a post is seen by 50% more followers than with a chronological feed.

The functions:

– “Initial feed”: the current Feed format on Instagram. This option will continue to bring you a mix of content from people and accounts you follow ranked by algorithms, other recommended content you might like, and more. “Home” will be the default view, so whenever you access your Feed, you will continue to see it that way.

– “Favorites”: will show the posts from the accounts you select, in chronological order. That is, you will be able to choose the favorite accounts that you do not want to lose any content.

– “Following”: will show posts only from people you follow, also in chronological order