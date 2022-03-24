Intense, hassle-free exercise: personal says what Marquezine’s training is like – 03/23/2022

Actress Bruna Marquezine was recently confirmed as the female protagonist of the DC Comics film “Blue Beetle” (“Blue Beetle”, in Portuguese), which should premiere in August 2023. The Brazilian will play Penny, romantic partner of the hero Jaime Reyes , played by the American actor Xolo Maridueña, who became known for playing Miguel in the series “Cobra Kai”.

When talking about superhero movies, it is common to think of actresses and actors facing heavy training at the gym, whether to gain muscle to play the characters with superpowers, or to have the stamina, strength and agility to face action scenes — fights , explosions, escapes, jumps, etc.

Live well talked to Chico Salgado, Bruna Marquezine’s personal trainer for almost seven years, to find out if the actress is going to do any special physical preparation for the recordings of “Besouro Azul”. The physical education professional explained that, for now, she is following her normal exercise program – which already includes a lot of punches, kicks and fighting movements, as you can see in the videos that Bruna posts on social networks.

According to the coach, this routine ensures that Marquezine is well prepared to face any character. “Further ahead, when the script [do filme] arrives, we will understand if she will need something more specific to play the protagonist.”

Salgado stressed that, currently, one of the great differentials in Bruna Marquezine’s physical activity routine is precisely that she does not train only for a specific role or in search of an aesthetic result. Today, the actress does exercises because she likes it and knows that it brings health and well-being.

“She put physical activity in her life once and for all. It’s something that brings pleasure. Bruna stopped looking at training as a boring thing, like in the old days, which she only had the patience and motivation to do when I was around, charging” , says Chico Salgado, who then tells more details about his student’s training.

Fighting and weight training exercises

As Bruna Marquezine loves to fight, the workouts created by Salgado combine bodybuilding and functional exercises with martial arts movements.

“This type of activity is very complete, it works several physical valences, such as strength, explosion, speed and resistance, in addition to providing a high caloric expenditure”, says Chico Salgado.

Intensity and regularity

The personal trainer explains that the actress usually does 45 minutes to an hour workouts, three to four times a week. “We are not concerned with the duration of the exercise, but with the intensity and delivery in the training.”

According to Salgado, training intensely and regularly is one of the keys to having good results in physical activity. In order not to miss working out, when she travels to fulfill professional commitments inside or outside Brazil, Bruna Marquezine invests in online training and receives virtual monitoring from her personal trainer. “I do a series of exercises that she can do anywhere, or that use the gym equipment I have on site.”

aerobics on the stairs

Among the aerobic exercises, one of Bruna’s favorites is the stair simulator. “She likes it a lot, within the training schedule, the ladder is present in the schedule two to three times a week.”

Climbing stairs improves cardiorespiratory capacity, that is, it develops breath and endurance. It also works a lot the muscles of the thighs, calves and glutes, in addition to providing a good caloric expenditure.

Playlist to animate

As much as the actress no longer finds training a boring thing, Salgado says that, as with anyone, there are days when Bruna is tired and in little mood to exercise — but she will still train.

“On these days, I use a nice playlist to cheer up and let the good that physical activity does for the body take care of the rest. After 10 to 15 minutes of exercise, Bruna is already a different person and says: ‘I’m glad I came, even tired'”, says Chico Salgado. She is an exemplary student, determined and focused. We have a partnership, she is a great friend.”