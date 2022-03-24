iPhone 15 Pro: Samsung technology can remove screen notch

the controversial iPhone notch, introduced in the iPhone X generation, has generated discussions with each new release of Apple smartphones. This is because the eventual reduction — or even removal — of the space occupied by it, at the top of the device’s screen, is always speculated. And, apparently, the iPhone 15 Pro can finally bring that change to the public, according to a report by the The Elec, but only next year.

Apparently, the Face ID technology would be applied to the entire device screen, the presence of the notch in its upper area is no longer necessary. To make this improvement in the iPhone’s authentication system, Apple would use a technology from its main competitor in the smartphone market, the Samsungwho developed it to apply to their folding appliances.

Will the notch cease to exist?

The iPhone notch has a number of features. In that small space at the top of the cell phone screen, there are features such as proximity and ambient light sensors, microphone, speaker, and the True Depth camera, which has Face ID.

Features available in the iPhone notch (Source: Playback/Apple)Source: Source: Playback/Apple

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the notch will be 100% removed overnight. However, it seems that the iPhone 14 generation, which should be released in September this year, should already come with a notable reduction. Therefore, from this, there is a possibility that, for the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple will work on the idea of ​​completely removing the notch, using the same technology as the South Korean giant.