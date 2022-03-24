Juice to control cholesterol: learn how to make it

For every 10 people in Brazil, 4 suffer from high cholesterol, points out the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, which warns the population seeking to encourage the fight against this risk factor.

Affecting children, adults and the elderly, this condition establishes the excessive accumulation of fat in the arteries, disrupting the healthy functioning of the body. Eating habits are extremely important in terms of establishing optimal levels of bad organic substances.

The consequences of its manifestation are not pleasant, starting with increasing the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases, leading to strokes and heart attacks.

Therefore, in the long term and without proper care, circulation tends to be compromised, preventing the performance of basic routine activities. Therefore, those who still have conditions should immediately take actions aimed at preventing this disease.

What potentiates bad cholesterol and how to best prevent it?

Other factors that are directly linked to cholesterol, in addition to poor diet, are diabetes, age, overweight, physical inactivity and genetic predisposition.

Fortunately, there are functional recipes that help those who want to prevent or control their impact on metabolism. From natural antioxidants, juices and teas contribute positively to your digestion, absorption of vitamins and breaking down of bad fat particles.

Detox drink to control cholesterol

You will need:

½ lemon squeezed;



1 cucumber;



2 celery stalks;



1 cup of coriander;



2 cups of kale;



2 green apples;



200ml of water.

Method of preparation:

Place the ingredients in a blender and blend until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Preferably, drink immediately or leave in the fridge for a maximum of 6 hours.