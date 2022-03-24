Kiev residential district bombed by Russian troops – News

A Russian shelling of a residential neighborhood in Ukraine’s capital Kiev left four people slightly injured and hit several houses on Wednesday (23).

The Nyvky neighborhood, which is in the area of ​​the city closest to the front line – 5 kilometers away – was hit by artillery fire early in the morning.

A house was completely destroyed and set on fire. Several properties were hit by shrapnel. The attack also destroyed windows of nearby shops and windows of buildings, as well as trees in the residential district.

“The enemy has returned to bombing […] Shvchenkivskyi district came under fire during the morning. Rescue teams are at the scene trying to put out several fires in private homes and high-rise buildings,” the city administration said.

“I had just returned from having a cigarette outside when, suddenly, boom, the roof collapsed,” Volodmir Okhrimenko, who lives in one of the affected houses, where firefighters were struggling to put out the flames, told AFP.

“I lost consciousness for a few moments and then managed to get up. In the house, which we shared with two families, there were three people, with my sister and her husband. […] Nobody died,” explained the retiree, still in shock from the attack but happy to have only a scratch on his forehead.

“I only had time to get some documents and leave before the house fire,” said the sister.

