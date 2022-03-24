Lamborghini crashes into car wash: ‘I heard a bang’

A driver startled pedestrians in Shoreditch, London, when he crashed his £150,000 Lamborghini into a car wash window yesterday. Images recorded by people who were nearby at the time of the accident show the vehicle with the front part completely destroyed.

Witnesses reported, in an interview with British news portal MyLondon, that they heard a loud noise, similar to an engine revving, before hearing a loud bang. When they understood what happened, they came across a Lamborghini, a Huracan model, stuck in one of the windows at the entrance of the car washing machine.

“I just heard it, but the guy was revving the engine so there was a loud bang, it sounded a bit like it had ricocheted. It was clearly the moment he lost control and crashed into the doors. I saw the damage as I got out. for lunch,” one woman told MyLondon.

People who were nearby took pictures of the Lamborghini accident. Image: Playback/Rachel Bridge/Instagram

Another witness reported that, at the time of the accident, the car was occupied by a man and a woman, but neither of them had serious injuries. The police were not called.

On social media, the incident was the cause of jokes and outrage. “A very expensive car wash,” joked one Twitter user. “What a waste. If you can’t handle the speed, don’t drive one of these,” said another.