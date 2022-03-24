Lapsus$ hacker group, which has already attacked Microsoft and Samsung, allegedly led by teenager

The Lapsus$ hacker group has been in the media spotlight for being related to frequent cyberattacks targeting large companies, such as Samsung, NVIDIA and Microsoft, in addition to the Brazilian Ministry of Health. The mind behind the collective, however, is what can make its action even more surprising. That’s because, according to information from Bloomberg, the leader is an English teenager. The revelations are based on preliminary investigations carried out by four researchers tasked with finding those responsible for the recent attacks on large corporations. The leader of Lapsus$ would use the names “White” and “breachbase” online. So far the boy has not been indicted by law enforcement authorities, as although they have suspicions, investigators have not yet been able to link him to all the Lapsus$-linked hacking attacks.

talented team





The young hacker is a minor and lives about five miles from the University of Oxford. A Bloomberg journalist managed to contact the boy’s mother, but she refused to make statements and allow an interview with her son. Although White is the head of Lapsus$, the group appears to be composed of several people: suspicion falls on another teenager, of Brazilian nationality, and seven other accounts traced through the activities of the collective. The Lapsus$ hacking team would be particularly capable and prepared. According to analysis of the investigation, one of the members appears to be so skilled that the researchers thought his work was automated. In other words, the hacker is as fast as a bot.

WhiteDoxbin



