Lapsus: teenager is named as author of Microsoft attacks

Investigations carried out by cybersecurity experts indicate that a 16-year-old teenager is responsible for attacks on major technology companies in recent weeks, including Microsoft, Nvidia and Samsung.

Specialists, hired by the victim companies, believe that the teenager was the mastermind of the attacks carried out by the cybercriminal group Lapsus$. According to Bloombergthe teenager lives with his mother in a region near the city of Oxford, England.

Given the online pseudonym of “White” and “breachbase”, the attacker has not been identified because he is a minor and has yet to be officially charged by the police, as concrete evidence has not yet been obtained that the related to crimes.

Lapsus$ in Brazil

Another teenager is also suspected of being part of the cybercriminal group. According to investigators, the boy lives in Brazil and has his account, along with seven others, linked to the hacker group.

The latest Lapsus$ attack happened earlier this week against Microsoft, which confirmed the breach of its systems. At the end of last year, the group also claimed responsibility for other crimes, such as the attack on ConectSUS and the Ministry of Health.