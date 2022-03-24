learn why include weed in your diet

Rosemary originates in the Mediterranean, but has spread throughout the world and is one of the most used herbs in cooking. However, its medicinal properties have been known and reported for a long time. Anyone can make health gains through rosemary benefits.

Among the advantages that the spice offers are: improved mood, more mental health, weight loss, reduced stress, among others. More than that, rosemary strengthens the immune system and helps in the treatment of respiratory diseases. If you were surprised by all this information, learn more about everything rosemary can offer you.

Benefits of rosemary for the human body

1- Rosemary improves mood and aids memory

The essential oils present in rosemary are responsible for improving the mood of those who use them. In addition, they are directly linked to improved memory and well-being. This stems from the presence of carnosic acid. It is an antioxidant that works directly with the central nervous system and is indicated in the treatment of depression, anxiety, fatigue, stress and Alzheimer’s.

2- Benefits of rosemary help with respiratory problems

One of the great functions of rosemary is in its benefits for the respiratory system. It works as a natural expectorant and can be used in cases of flu and colds. Patients suffering from asthma and bronchitis also find relief in this medicinal herb.

3- Has diuretic and digestive action

Rosemary is an excellent natural diuretic and aids immensely in the digestion process. It helps to increase urine production, which causes the body to deflate and not retain fluid.

4- Relieves menstrual cramps

Women who suffer monthly from menstrual cramps can benefit greatly from rosemary. The plant, when consumed in the form of tea, has the potential to considerably reduce the pain of menstrual cramps. More than that, rosemary helps to circulate blood better, which decreases period flow for women.