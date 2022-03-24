Low vaccination coverage calls alert to the return of eradicated diseases in PR

Recent data from the Paraná State Health Department (Sesa) show that the childhood vaccination coverage of Paraná dropped 13% since the beginning of the pandemic. On average, only 75.86% of the doses offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) were distributed in the state in 2021, against 87.33% in 2019, the last year before the outbreak of covid-19 cases worldwide.

The Sesa report reflects what has been seen across Brazil. According to data from the National Immunization Plan, the vaccination rate in the country is 78.76%, ten percentage points less than in 2019 (88.70%). Six years ago, in 2016, that number was over 90%.

Pediatrician at Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, Heloísa Giamberardino, says that the pandemic has contributed to the drop in vaccinations, and highlights the danger of creating “large groups” of children without full vaccination coverage. “This reduction happened a lot because of the pandemic, which made people stay at home, in quarantine, in addition to many of them having faced the disease in the family. We have found children in clinics with their vaccination schedule delayed by two years”, she highlights.

“The great danger is that we will have a large number of children prone to developing infectious diseases, which leave serious sequelae, but which were eradicated a long time ago, thanks to vaccines”, adds the doctor.

One of the diseases mentioned by pediatricians is polio, which registered the lowest rate of adherence in the last four decades in the country. “In the case of polio, it is even more serious. We have vaccination rates close to those recorded in the 1980s, with less than 70% of children vaccinated, and this is a serious and highly transmissible disease”, he warns. With these numbers, says the pediatrician, about 900,000 children are not protected with the polio vaccine annually.

Awareness

In addition to public policies and prevention campaigns, the pediatrician also emphasizes that the population needs to check the information they receive about vaccines, even more so at a time of popularization of anti-vaccine movements across the country.

“I believe that the Public Power has its share of contribution to the decline of the indica, but people also need to look for reliable sources to get information. The Internet has a lot of reliable data these days. But we saw a lot of misinformation, a lot of fake news during the pandemic, so people need to be aware. The portals of the World Health Organization and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics are accessible. The right thing is not to buy pseudoscientific and alarmist versions and look for information that is really reliable, he concludes.