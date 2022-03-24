Madeleine Albright, first woman to be US Secretary of State, dies at 84 | World

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the position of US Secretary of State, died of cancer this Wednesday (23), aged 84.
The post of Secretary of State in the US is the equivalent of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in other countries.
President Bill Clinton selected her for the post in 1996. She was secretary of state for the last four years of the Clinton administration.
Until the election of Kamala Harris as vice president in 2020, Albright was the woman who held the most important position in a US government, along with Condoleezza Rice, who was secretary of state under the George W. Bush administration, and Hillary Clinton. , in the administration of Barack Obama.
However, her name was never considered for a presidential election – she was born in the Czechoslovak Republic.
In 2012, President Obama presented Albright with the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US.
At the time, Obama said that her life was an inspiration to all Americans.
After stepping down as secretary of state, she even criticized Clinton’s successor, President George W. Bush, for not using as much diplomacy and preferring to employ tactics more related to the use of force in international relations.
She said Bush stunned moderate Arab leaders and created potential conflict with Europeans.
Death with family and friends
The family announced Albright’s death via social media. According to the text, she was surrounded by family and friends.
“We have lost a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” the text reads.