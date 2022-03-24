Male contraceptive is 99% effective in tests

Birth control options – and therefore responsibilities – may soon be expanding to men as well. A team of scientists announced on Wednesday, the 23rd, the development of a male contraceptive pill that demonstrated 99% effectiveness in tests with mice, without causing notable side effects.

The findings were presented at the American Chemical Society’s spring meeting. According to the researchers, human trials should begin in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Credit: TanyaJoy/istockMale contraceptive drastically reduced sperm count in mouse tests

The upside is that this contraceptive is non-hormonal, unlike most compounds currently in clinical trials, which target the male sex hormone testosterone, which can lead to side effects such as weight gain, depression, and increased cholesterol levels. low-density lipoprotein (known as LDL).

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” says Noman, a graduate student in the lab of Gunda Georg, Ph.D., at the University of Minnesota.

How does the pill work?

To develop the non-hormonal male contraceptive, the researchers targeted a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR). This protein is part of a family of three nuclear receptors that bind to retinoic acid, a form of vitamin A that plays important roles in cell growth, differentiation (including sperm formation) and embryonic development.

What the researchers did was to develop a compound that blocks the action of RAR-alpha. Deleting the RAR gene in male mice rendered them sterile, with no obvious side effects.

Credit: Evgenyi_Eg/istockPill was administered for 4 weeks in animal tests

The scientists explained that they administered the pill orally to mice for four weeks. And from that, they saw the animals’ sperm count drop dramatically, preventing pregnancy.

If clinical trials go ahead as expected, the researchers believe this pill could be marketed within 5 years.