Man sentenced after throwing 20kg weight on colleague’s head at gym

posted on 03/22/2022 14:14



(credit: The Highland Sun)

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for having crushed the skull of a fellow gym member weighing 20 kilograms. The episode took place in October 2020 in Darwin, Australia. The decision was made after a video captured by the security cameras of the place, presented by the prosecuting attorney, revealed that the man purposely threw himself on the victim, who was lying on a piece of equipment. Look:

The information is from the website NT News. On the record, Shane William Ryan can be seen picking up the weight and approaching the victim. When he’s close, he pretends to trip and lunges toward the man, who’s lying on a bench while lifting weights, in an exercise that targets his arms and biceps. Shane trips over something unseen, which the prosecution understands to be an act, and directs the weight onto the victim’s face.

Then she falls to the ground and gets up with her hand on her face. Shane stands up and limps like he’s broken his ankle. He leaves the man alone and appears in the images a few seconds later, with his cell phone to his ear. Shane called for medical help and reported it was an accident.

The victim had a fractured skull, a cut to her eyebrow, a swelling of her face and, according to the prosecuting attorney, several ‘significant and ongoing psychological effects’. The judge who heard the case said the acts seen were “very dangerous” but that he saw no indication of “premeditation or significant preparation” for the crime.

Despite this, Judge John Burns stated that Shane’s action was intentional. Afterwards, the defendant himself confessed that he wanted to attack the victim. Shane cannot be released for good behavior until he has served at least 10 months in prison.

Burns said the lack of motive prevents the court from assessing whether the man will behave violently again and regrets that Shane was not entirely truthful in court.

“The lack of an obvious motive for you to have been involved in this crime is worrying. When there is an obvious motive for an offense, it is often possible to assess the likelihood that the offender will reoffend. This is simply not possible in circumstances where there is no obvious reason and you have chosen not to clarify this issue,” the judge noted.