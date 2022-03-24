medallion on the game poster is from Escola do Lince

Last Monday (21), CD Projekt RED announced a new game in the universe of The Witcher, revealing the news through a poster with a wizard medallion. After numerous theories about which vanguard would be the bearer of the artifact, the devs confirmed that it was the School of the Lynx.

Outside the canon of books, games and series, Escola do Lince only appears through a fanfic starring Lambert and Keira Metz. According to a description posted on The Witcher Fandom, the symbol came about as a reworking of the Cat, which took place after Vesemir’s death and the closure of the Wolf School.

“Okay, some mysteries shouldn’t be so mysterious. I can confirm that the medallion is indeed in the shape of a lynx.“, confirmed CD Projekt RED global communications director Robert Malinowski in a note sent to Eurogamer.

Previously, the studio stated that it announced a new The Witcher, never mentioning the term “The Witcher 4”. Given the story told by Lambert and Keira, perhaps it would make sense to narrate a plot following the events of Wild Hunt.

In addition, theories about a possible role for Cirilla may have gone down the drain, since Zirael has no relationship with the creation of the school, according to the fanfic. So would it be the beginning of a character creation system, or is CDPR creating a new protagonist?

At first, there are many questions for few answers. Thus, we have to wait for more news from CD Projekt RED to confirm what the gameplay systems and narrative of the title will look like.

New The Witcher under the direction of the director of Gwent

In a post on social media, Jason Slama, director of Gwent, confirmed to be ahead of the unprecedented project. According to the producer, vacancies at CD Projekt RED are open to receive candidates, in a work environment without “crunch” in the “next big AAA game”. Click here to learn more.