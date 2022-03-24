Most transmissible variant causes increase in covid cases in the US

The highly contagious subvariant of Ômicron, called BA.2, has caused Covid-19 cases to increase in China and parts of Europe and is estimated to be responsible for around 25% to 30% of new cases in the US. The 7-day average of new daily cases is 31,967, with 1,084 daily deaths.

According to the White House’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, BA.2 may soon become the dominant variant in the country.

“It increased the transmission capacity,” Fauci told the American press. “However, when you look at the cases, they don’t seem to be more severe and they don’t seem to prevent immune responses from vaccines or previous infections.”

Credit: Creative Thinking/istockSubvariant of Ômicron increases the cases of covid-19 in the USA

Fauci said that BA.2 is about 50% to 60% more transmissible than Omicron and expects an increase in cases, but not necessarily a massive increase like other variants have caused.

vaccine protection

Health authorities emphasize that vaccines against covid and boosters remain the best ways to prevent the severe form of the disease, especially at a time when the use of a mask was released in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the Vaccines and Related Biologicals Advisory Committee will meet on April 6 to discuss the future role of booster doses, following Pfizer and Moderna’s emergency use authorization submissions for fourth doses. .

In Brazil, the first notifications of the BA.2 subvariant to the Ministry of Health were made in February. At the time, the ministry informed that the underlining is of “concern”, but “has no impact on laboratory diagnosis and vaccine efficacy”.

BA.2

A study carried out by scientists from Denmark indicated that the subvariant BA.2 is more contagious than the “original” Omicron, BA.1. The investigation also concluded that it is more easily able to infect vaccinated and booster-dose individuals than previous variants.

Despite this, the data to date do not indicate that vaccines would be less effective against symptomatic diseases.

In places where the BA.2 subvariant has become dominant, there is also no unusual increase in hospitalizations, which seems to be a good sign.