NASA confirms the existence of more than 5,000 exoplanets

NASA (the United States space agency) has confirmed the existence of more than 5,000 exoplanets — planets that are beyond our Solar System. The number represents the journey of more than 30 years of activity by telescopes that provide data on bodies orbiting other stars, or galactic centers, to characterize their properties and identify distant locations that may harbor life.

Mauna Kea Observatory in HawaiiSource: Shutterstock

The space agency has made available on its website a catalog with all the records, a base fed by findings that also appear in scientific articles — reviewed through various detection methods or by analytical techniques. This collection shows 5,005 confirmed cases, while 8,709 are candidates awaiting further data, located in 3,759 planetary systems.

Of all these exoplanets, 4% are small rocky worlds like Earth; 30% are gas giants the size of Saturn or Jupiter (largest planet in our system), or even bigger and hotter than some stars; 31% are Super-Earths, nomenclature in reference to a body much larger in size than Earth; and 35% similar in size to Neptune and Uranus, and could be ice giants or much hotter—rare cases.

The first exoplanet was revealed in 1995 by Alexander Wolszczan, now a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. In an official statement from NASA, the scientist says that the current era of discoveries driven by technological advancement will allow many other achievements, besides simply adding new planets to the list. “In my opinion, it’s inevitable that we’ll find some kind of life somewhere – probably primitive,” he commented.

While the count may be surprising, this milestone represents a fraction of the likely hundreds of billions of exoplanets present in the Milky Way alone. In addition to the current telescopes responsible for discovering new exoplanets, soon, more powerful devices and instruments should bring even more advances in the area.

Examples are the recently released James Webb Space Telescope and the NEID astronomical spectrograph — one of the most accurate in detecting the most sensitive gravitational pulls of a body on its host star. In conjunction with the upcoming Nancy Grace Roman telescope, whose operations are scheduled for 2027, and the European space agency’s (ESA) ARIEL mission, the instruments must also be able to pick up indicators of habitable conditions.