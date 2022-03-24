NATO delivers air defense systems, intensifies support for Ukraine

The measure was announced by the organization’s secretary general; Russian forces reportedly retreated from the capital Kiev

THE nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) announced this Wednesday, 23, that it will reinforce support for the forces of Ukraine in the confrontation against the Kremlin army. The institution’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that aid will be intensified through the “provision of advanced air defense systems, anti-tank systems, various types of weapons and ammunition”. New combat groups will also be destined for Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. The announcement comes amid the retreat of the forces of Russia near the capital Kiev and before the summit meeting of the countries that make up the bloc, scheduled to take place next Thursday, in Brussels. Joe Bidenpresident of U.Swill travel to the capital of Belgium to participate in the meeting and recently expressed his concern about the use of chemical weapons by the government of Vladimir Putin. According to the US president, it is a “real threat”.