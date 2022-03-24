NATO will suffer ‘terrible consequences’ if it sends a peacekeeping mission

On the eve of completing one month, the war continues to escalate in tension. Russia and Ukraine have yet to reach a ceasefire agreement. The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) discusses the crisis in the invaded country.

Moscow said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would suffer “terrible consequences” if it sends a peacekeeping mission to the conflict zone. Ukraine has again asked for more weapons.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov was clear in his message to the US-coordinated military group. “A reckless and extremely dangerous decision. It could have clear consequences that would be difficult to repair,” he stressed.

The statement was made this Wednesday (23/3), in a videoconference with reporters from international news agencies.

At the General Assembly meeting, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said the Russian country has “diplomacy” to discuss the issue of breakaway regions and end the conflict in Eastern Europe.

With the country under threat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again asked the West for more weapons and defense equipment.

In a speech to the Assembly of France, Zelensky asked for help citing Russian cruelties on Ukrainian territory. “Europe did not see, 80 years ago, what is happening in Ukraine”, he stressed.

The day before the summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he is preparing new battle groups in Eastern Europe to prevent Russia from attacking any of the members of the military alliance.

Each group will have 1,500 soldiers. These troops will be sent to Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

With the outbreak of the war, the American president, Joe Biden, travels to Europe. The American will participate in the emergency NATO meeting on Thursday. It will be Biden’s first visit to the mainland after the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.