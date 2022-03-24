NATO will suffer ‘terrible’ consequences, says Russia

Russia’s government has said NATO will suffer “terrible consequences” if it sends a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine’s war zone. (Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Russian government said this Wednesday (23) that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will suffer “terrible consequences” if it sends a peacekeeping mission to the war zone in Ukraine.

“A reckless and extremely dangerous decision. It could have clear consequences that would be difficult to repair,” Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the US-coordinated military group in a videoconference with reporters from international news agencies.

On the eve of completing one month, the war continues to escalate in tension. Russia and Ukraine have yet to reach a ceasefire agreement. The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) discusses the crisis in the invaded country.

At the General Assembly meeting, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the country has “diplomacy” to discuss the issue of breakaway regions. That is, put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine asks for more weapons

After the statement by the Russian government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again asked the West for more weapons and defense equipment, especially the United States.

Zelensky asked for help citing Russian cruelties on Ukrainian territory. “Europe has not seen, for 80 years, what is happening in Ukraine,” he said during a speech to the French Assembly.

US President Joe Biden will attend NATO’s emergency meeting on Thursday (24). It will be Biden’s first visit to the mainland after the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.