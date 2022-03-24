Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS rebels and denounces the government itself | World

Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) condemned the government and the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, this Wednesday (23). He stated that there is repression of political opposition, human rights abuses and there is no freedom of expression.

Ambassador Arturo McFields made the statements in a video that he himself published on a social network.

He said he spoke on behalf of political prisoners and more than 300 people who have died in the country since the protests against Ortega began in 2018.

“Denouncing my country’s dictatorship is not easy, but remaining silent and defending the indefensible is impossible,” he said.

He also cited the closure of non-governmental organizations and press censorship.

McFields was a TV journalist before becoming ambassador to the OAS in November last year.

He stated that he left the post.

The government responded by saying that Ortega’s opponents are trying to oust him with the support of foreign forces and that McFields’ statements are not valid.

On Monday (21), journalist Cristiana Chamorro, who was a pre-candidate for the country’s presidency, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of crimes attributed to her by the government.

Cristiana, 68, will remain under house arrest, a regime she has been in since June, reported the independent Nicaraguan Human Rights Center (Cenidh), which follows the proceedings against detained opponents. She was convicted of crimes such as laundering of rights and misappropriation.