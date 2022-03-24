North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile – News

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said. The move marks the first time Pyongyang has launched such a powerful weapon since 2017.

This was a “violation of the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile launches promised by Kim Jong Un to the international community,” Moon said in a statement, adding that it was also a violation of UN sanctions.

“This poses a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula, the region and the international community,” he said, adding that it was also a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang has officially suspended long-range tests while leader Kim Jong Un has engaged in high-profile talks with former US President Donald Trump, but the talks broke down in 2019 and have stalled ever since.

Despite tough international sanctions, North Korea has redoubled its efforts to modernize its military, last week testing what analysts say is a “monster missile”, a new long-range intercontinental ballistic missile. It exploded shortly after launch.

Shortly before the South Korean president’s statement, the Japanese government had specified that the projectile had landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, west of its northern coast.

“Our analysis indicates that the ballistic missile flew for 71 minutes and at around 3:44 pm (local time) landed in the waters of Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Sea of ​​Japan, about 150 kilometers off the Oshima Peninsula on (island of) Hokkaido,” Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki said.

“At a time when the world is dealing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, North Korea is pushing with launches that unilaterally exacerbate provocations against the international community, which is absolutely unforgivable,” said Oniki, noting that the ministry did not received reports of damage to ships or aircraft.