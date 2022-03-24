North Korea tests intercontinental missile, say Japan and South Korea | World

Japanese officials said Thursday’s launch appears to have involved a new model ICBM, which flew for about 71 minutes at an altitude of about 6,000 kilometers and with a range of 1,100 kilometers from the launch point. It fell within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, 170 kilometers west of Aomori prefecture in the north of the country, according to the coast guard.

South Korean military officials said the missile reached a maximum altitude of 6,200 kilometers and a range of 1,080 kilometers.

This means an altitude and distance greater than the last North Korean test of an ICBM in 2017, when the country launched a Hwasong-15 model missile that flew for 53 minutes at an altitude of 4,475 kilometers, with a range than 950 kilometers.

According to South Korean officials, the missile was launched from near Sunan, where Pyongyang’s international airport is located. On March 16, North Korea launched an alleged missile from the airport, which it allegedly exploded shortly afterwards, according to the South Korean Army.

The US and South Korea had already warned this month that Pyongyang was preparing to launch its biggest ICBM yet, the Hwasong-17 model, which analysts say is considerably larger than the Hwasong-15. The diameter of the new ICBM model is estimated at 2.4 to 2.5 meters, with its total weight ranging between 80 and 110 tons.

Thursday’s launch would be at least the 11th missile test North Korea has conducted this year — an unprecedented frequency — and would mark the end of a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

It was a “break of the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile launches promised by Kim Jong-un”. [líder norte-coreano] to the international community,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement.

“It poses a serious threat to the Korean peninsula, the region and the international community,” Moon said, adding that it was a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

THE UN prohibited the North Korea conduct ballistic and nuclear weapons tests and imposed sanctions on the country after previous tests.

Pyongyang had officially paused long-range tests when Kim embarked on high-profile denuclearization talks with then-U.S. President Donald Trump – which, however, failed in 2019 and have been stalled ever since.

One more concern for Biden

A resumption of major weapons tests by North Korea poses a new security concern for current US President Joe Biden as he grapples with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In January, North Korea said it would beef up its defenses against the US and was considering resuming “all suspended activities”, according to state news agency KCNA – in an apparent reference to the self-imposed moratorium.

This month, Kim Jong-un said North Korea would soon launch several satellites to monitor US and allied military movements.