North Korea tests intercontinental missile, South Koreans, Japanese say | World

North Korea fired what is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the sea, the South Korean and Japanese military said on Thursday. The North Koreans have not tested these missiles since 2017.

South Korea’s General Staff said it had detected the launch of an “unidentified projectile” from North Korea, “possibly a long-range missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired on an ‘elevated’ trajectory in space. ,” South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

According to the South Korean General Staff, the North Korean missile flew 1,080 km and reached an altitude of 6,200 km.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense did not immediately confirm whether the test involved an ICBM.

Japan’s coast guard said the projectile landed within the Japanese exclusive zone, 170 km west of Aomori Prefecture in the north of the country.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea’s launch an “unacceptable act of violence”.

Kishida, who is in Brussels for the G7 summit, said North Korea’s missile technology was improving.

On March 16, North Korea launched a missile that appeared to explode shortly after takeoff, South Korea’s military said.

The United States and South Korea have warned in recent weeks that North Korea may be preparing to test an ICBM at maximum range.

US officials said at least two recent tests, on February 27 and March 5, featured North Korea’s largest ICBM system so far, the Hwasong-17.

“The purpose of these tests was probably to evaluate this new system before carrying out a full-range test, potentially disguised as a space launch,” a US official said.

Pyongyang responded that it was only testing components for a reconnaissance satellite system. Leader Kim Jong-un said this month that North Korea will soon launch several satellites to monitor the military movements of the US and its allies.

North Korea last conducted a full ballistic missile test on November 29, 2017, when it reported that it had successfully launched a new type of ICBM, called the Hwasong-15, that could hit the entire US territory. That missile flew for 53 minutes, similar to the flight time of this Thursday’s missile.

On January 19, North Korea said it would bolster its defenses and consider resuming “all temporarily suspended activities”, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

Analysts say the Hwasong-17 is “considerably larger” than the Hwasong-15 and was first shown at a military parade in October 2020. It was shown for a second time at a defense exhibition in Pyongyang in October 2021.