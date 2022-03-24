Official WhatsApp bans GB WhatsApp user accounts

Cler Santos*-State of Minas

posted on 03/23/2022 11:25



(credit: Pixabay)

The messaging app WhatsApp banned on Monday night (21) the accounts of users of the parallel app, WhatsApp GB. The version is an unofficial model that offers functions in addition to the original version, some not allowed, such as:

Make the app icon transparent

Remove “online”

Send audio files up to 100MB

View deleted statuses and deleted messages

For those who have more than one phone number on the same cell phone, it is possible to register all of them to

use simultaneously

Schedule a message to be sent

Allows you to download the status directly to the mobile

The app ended up getting into Twitter Trend Topics for deleting numbers associated with the GB version.

How to recover the account?

In the vast majority of cases, the block is temporary, lasting 24 hours. The user just waits for the timer to reset. WhatsApp failed to ban all accounts, so some people still have a chance to use the official app by following these steps:

Whatsapp banned a bunch of Whatsapp GB today but so far I'm standing The devil works but God is the owner of the company pic.twitter.com/VOzNfy9GSy — ?†???? ???????????????????????????? ?†???? (@COLAPSITA) March 21, 2022

I'm very sad to see everyone who has Whatsapp GB have their number banned, a lot ???????????????????????????? — dangí (@eudangi) March 21, 2022





In WhatsApp GB, go to More options > Chats > Chat backup and start the transfer; Soon after, on your phone, open Settings > Storage > Files; Look for the GB WhatsApp folder, press and hold to select it; In the upper right corner, tap More > Rename and rename the folder to “WhatsApp”; Download the official WhatsApp app; Check your phone number; A screen should appear that will inform you about a backup found. Tap Restore > Next; WhatsApp said in a note that this initial ban works as a warning. Soon, Meta may end up taking official action.

What is and how does WhatsApp GB work



WhatsApp GB works through an APK file, which must be installed manually, as it is not official, it is not offered in Android or iOS app stores.

As soon as the user chooses to download the parallel version, he is already at risk of losing his original account as the terms of service are totally violated.

In addition to the risk of losing access to the original WhatsApp, the APK file download can come with very strong viruses, capable of deconfiguring the user’s entire mobile device.

The privacy of the accounts can also no longer be guaranteed, given that anyone can access and leak the data contained in the GB WhatsApp accounts.

In a note, WhatsApp clarified that the app only has two official versions: WhatsApp Messenger (for personal use) and WhatsApp Business (for business and ventures).

Any versions other than these are unofficial. They were developed by a third party and therefore violate all the rules and Terms of Service of the application.

*Intern under the supervision of Álvaro Duarte



