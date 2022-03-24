‘People of very high purchasing power’, says MP about businessmen accused of laundering money for trafficking

The 1st Specialized Criminal Court in Rio decreed the temporary arrest, that is, for 30 days, of eight targets of Operation Merchant of Illusions, triggered on Tuesday. They are accused of being part of a gang specialized in laundering money from drug trafficking, according to investigations by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ). The business couple Marcelo Clayton Alves de Sousa and Naly Pires Diniz is considered the head of the gang, according to investigations. The two, who lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, are on the run.

War armament: Civil Police seize cannon used in clashes in Ukraine during operation in North Zone of Rio

Powerful. The Porsche that was confiscated by the courts: valued at R$ 500 thousand

In his investigative report on the case, prosecutor Rômulo Santos Silva, from the MPRJ’s Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), stated that the gang: “counts on people of very high purchasing power, capable of fleeing to the abroad, defrauding financial operations, corrupting public officials and even committing crimes with violence or serious threats, since, according to the elements collected, a large part of the money laundered comes from the profit of factions dedicated to drug trafficking, whose members count with a warlike factor, are widely recognized for carrying out brutal murders, torture and other barbaric crimes”.

In your time. Watches seized from those investigated by the Civil Police

In Baixada Fluminense: Entrepreneur in the automotive sector of Nova Iguaçu is executed

In addition to Marcelo and Naly, Reginaldo Chaves Lacerda Ribeiro, Alan William Cavalcante Olimpio, Agatha Luiz de Oliveira, João Vitctor dos Santos Motta, Jonathas Souza Boquimpani and Gabriel Costa de Araújo were sentenced to prison. According to the MP, “temporary detention is necessary for the successful continuation of investigations”. Of this group, three were arrested: Reginaldo, Alan and Jonathas.

In the justification for the arrests, Gaeco highlighted that the group practices crimes such as money laundering, criminal organization, drug trafficking and association for trafficking. On Tuesday, Reginaldo, appointed as the gang’s accountant, had the prison converted to house arrest. The others, according to the investigations, are identified by Gaeco and the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering of the Civil Police as the people who deposited money from drug trafficking in company accounts, that is, , supposed “oranges”.

After being recognized: Degase unit director is shot dead in Rio’s North Zone

In addition to the arrests of the eight targets, Judge Marcello Rubioli of the 1st Specialized Criminal Court in Rio ordered the search and seizure of documents; electronic devices, such as cell phones, tablets and flash drives; cars, including a Porsche; as well as jewelry, such as watches.

‘I have committed no crime’: Ex-PM expelled for photos at events and at the gym during medical leave talks about the case

The Public Ministry requested search and seizures in the following companies: RM Assessoria Empresária LTDA, Buenos Aires Assessoria Empresarial e Viagens LTDA, B2 Assessoria Empresarial e Serviços Digitais Eireli, Buenos Serviços Financeiros LTDA, JR Intermediações de Negócios e Serviços Digitais LTDA, Resende Intermediações de Negócios and Serviços Digitais LTDA, Mister OAK Intermediations, Trading and Mineração Eireli, Walmik Alves SA Porto Eireli, Golden Assessoria Educacional Eireli, E2 Comércio de Manufacturados Eireli, Reco Consultoria e Gestão LTDA, MT Desenvolvimento Tecnologico LTDA and AMR Digital Asset Management.