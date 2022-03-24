Phone 1: Nothing’s first phone to come with Snapdragon and the brand’s own interface

The software aims to offer all the best features of “pure Android” and provide a fast, smooth and personal experience. Nothing also promised three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the Phone 1.

Pei didn’t elaborate much more on the Nothing Phone 1’s specs during the event, but clarified that Nothing OS will be “built on an open, seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing’s products and products from other world-leading brands.” .

The system will also have custom fonts, colors, graphics and sounds, which will help differentiate it from the various Android-based interfaces available on the market. Soon it will be possible to experience a preview of Nothing OS through the official launcher of the brand, which will be available for download on some smartphones from April.

Nothing also announced that it will make another round of community investment on April 5th, and on that occasion it intends to beat the record set in the last survey, when it raised US$ 1.5 million in 54 seconds. To participate, simply pre-register at this link.

What are your expectations of Nothing’s first smartphone? Tell in the comments!