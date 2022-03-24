Plane crash in China: Teams find bodies scattered at the scene | Brazil

reproduction Plane crash in China: Teams find bodies scattered at the scene

Three days after the crash of the Boeing 737-800 in Wuzhou, southern China, firefighters are still working to rescue victims. Authorities have yet to find any survivors, and admit the chance of that happening is slim, but have not officially declared the 132 people on board dead. Drones and thermographic cameras – which detect body heat – are used in the search, while remains and some belongings of passengers and crew are found scattered around the accident site. A huge crater opened in the mountainous region after the impact of the aircraft.

“The depth (of the crater) extends from the surface to about 20 meters. Most of the aircraft’s wreckage is concentrated in a central area within a radius of about 30 meters from the main impact point,” Zhu explained in an interview. Tao, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

According to AFP, despite the small probability, firefighters have not ruled out finding people alive. Huang Shangwu, fire chief of Guangxi Autonomous Region, said on Thursday that the “mission is focused on searching for victims and saving lives” and was ordered to continue the work.

“We are using thermal imaging in searches, aerial drones and also searches manually,” he explained.

Rescuers also search the area for the remaining black box. The first, found on Wednesday, has already been sent to Beijing. The equipment is essential for the investigation of the event that intrigued experts because it occurs in the cruise phase of the flight, when the aircraft is usually on autopilot – and because of the safety record of Chinese aviation. The last plane crash in the country took place ten years ago.

altitude loss

Flight MU5735 was bound for the port city of Guangzhou after take-off in Kunming, capital of southwest Yunnan province. According to the Flightradar24 monitoring platform, just over an hour after taking off, the plane “suddenly started to lose altitude very quickly”. The Boeing was at 29,100 feet when, in just over a minute, it descended more than 21,000 feet. The aircraft apparently regained altitude around 8,000 feet before continuing its descent.

Boeing pointed out in a report released last year that only 13% of fatal commercial accidents worldwide between 2011 and 2020 occurred during the cruise phase — between the end of the aircraft’s climb and the beginning of the descent at the destination airport — while 28% of fatal accidents occurred on final approach and 26% on landing.

The 737-800 has a good safety record and is the predecessor to the 737 MAX model, which has been idle in China for more than three years after fatal accidents in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia.

