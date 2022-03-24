Poland expels Russian diplomats on spying charge, Belarus reacts to move

Countries border Ukraine but defend opposing sides in war with Russia

ARIS MESSINIS / AFP Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete one month this Thursday, 24, and has generated political reflexes between allies of the two countries around the world.



In the early morning of this Wednesday, the 23rd, the Poland announced the expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats from the country, after being named on suspicion of espionage by the official counterintelligence service, ABW. Poland is a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukraine’s first-time ally. Sharing borders with Ukrainians, the country has already received the largest number of the more than 3 million refugees from the war so far. Then, on Wednesday, Belarus, which is an ally of Russia and also shares a border with Ukraine, reacted to the measure, announcing the expulsion of most Ukrainian diplomats from the country.

“The internal security agency has drawn up a list of 45 people who work in Poland under the pretext of carrying out diplomatic activities and who, in fact, carry out an espionage activity against Poland,” said Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the ABW. The information of the expulsion of Russian diplomats for espionage was also published by the Russian news agency Interfax. According to her, the news was given on a Polish portal, but it had not yet been possible to confirm.

already the Belarus, accusing Kiev of “hostile” actions and “interference” in its affairs, Russia’s ally, expelled most Ukrainian diplomats from its territory. “Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats on its territory. This measure is aimed at ending the non-diplomatic activities of a number of staff members of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anatoli Glaz. Only the Ukrainian ambassador and four diplomats will be able to stay in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Until then, more than 20 Ukrainian diplomats worked in the city. Ruled with an iron fist by Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, Belarus is Russia’s main ally and has been a base for Russian troops on the offensive in northern Ukraine.