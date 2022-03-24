Polio vaccine coverage reaches lowest rate in five years

Polio had the lowest vaccination rate in Juiz de Fora in the last five years in 2021 (see art), reaching a rate of 35.75% with the three doses, according to data from Data SUS. The disease had been considered eradicated from Brazil in 1994, thanks to the extensive vaccination campaign that took place, but with the low rates of adherence to the immunization campaign, it returned to concern specialists. It is far from being a local problem. In the country, the percentage reached about 60% last year, when experts point out that the indicated is above 80%. Due to the poor national performance, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) added Brazil to the list of countries with “high risk” of outbreaks.

Poliomyelitis is an infectious and acute disease, being more frequent in children under four years of age. During the 19th and 20th centuries, this disease had outbreaks worldwide, causing permanent sequelae in many individuals. According to Opas, the disease is a cause for concern because about one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis (usually of the legs) and, among those affected, 5% to 10% die from paralysis of the respiratory muscles. Still in 2018, the disease had a coverage of 95.55% in the city, leaving the situation in a recommended situation.

The head of the pediatric unit at the University Hospital of the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (HU/UFJF), Lúcio Oliveira, explained that, even though this disease had the last case registered in Brazil in 1989, the current vaccination rate makes the situation alarming. According to Oliveira, polio is a highly transmissible disease, occurring through fecal-oral contact. Therefore, it is necessary to consider that “other countries still have the disease circulating and, today, with the globalized world, this can be very worrying”.

He points out that “in order for the disease to remain eradicated, it is necessary to maintain high levels of vaccination. After 60%, there is an improvement in the situation, but the ideal is above 80%, as it was before in Brazil”. The country was in fact being considered a worldwide success in terms of eradicating this disease, and it was even the moment when the campaign with Zé Gotinha was created, which became quite popular. The complete vaccination against the disease has three doses of the injectable vaccine, at two, four and six months, and two more booster doses with the bivalent oral vaccine (droplet) at 15 months and four years of age.

The pediatrician also recalls that the disease is serious and that, even today, it is possible to observe in the population people living with serious sequelae due to complications. Oliveira explains that this drop in 2021 may have occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused people to become isolated and avoid going to health centers without strict necessity. But he says that it is now necessary to turn attention to this issue. “Now that we are in a better situation regarding the pandemic, this vaccination schedule urgently needs to be updated,” he says.

PJF marks D-Day of vaccination on Saturday

According to information released by the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF), the Health Department is attentive to the issue and is already planning a D-Day of vaccination against poliomyelitis next Saturday (26), with the aim of increasing vaccination coverage children under five years old. In a note, the folder says that the Municipality has noticed, in recent years, an oscillation in demand for the vaccine, especially in the period of the pandemic, when many parents and guardians stopped taking children for routine immunization.

Also according to the secretariat, since mid-2015, there has been a tendency in the country to decrease vaccination coverage, due to multiple factors, “such as the population’s perception that it is no longer necessary to be vaccinated because the diseases have disappeared, fear of adverse events after vaccines, insecurity regarding the number of vaccines administered in the first years of life and the overload of the immune system, circulation of fake news and changes in the PNI information systems”.

Health also explains that data from the last year may be altered. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, to avoid agglomerations at more critical times, we had adjustments to the work process that led to a drop in demand for vaccines on the national calendar. The municipal secretariats are having difficulties in the typing system, which feeds the national system and, for this reason, the data from the last year may change”.

Vaccination D-Day will work at basic health units in the urban area of ​​Juiz de Fora and at Sport Club, from 8 am to 4 pm. Parents and guardians must bring the child’s vaccination card.