Port of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for PC is ready and available for download

After Super Mario 64 is ported to PCsupporting extra features such as higher resolutions, larger screen aspect ratios, higher frame rates and other controls, It’s time for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Considered one of the greatest games of all time, it can now be enjoyed with all these features that the PC offers.

This version of the Nintendo game brings all the aforementioned features available in the Super Mario 64 mod, in addition to mod support, force feedback and gyroscope aim. More features are promised to come in the future, such as Linux and Mac support, HD character models, higher quality audio, texture packs, 60+FPS, voice over dialogs, and analog camera control.

While it’s still not as “complete” as the Super Mario 64 port, it shouldn’t be long before Zelda: Ocarina of Time on PC starts getting more features, in addition to community modifications. Unlike the Italian mustachioed port, this port does not provide the ROM, only the software. Called the “Ship of Harkinian”, it is available for download at official port discord.

The decision to port The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in this way was to try not to violate legal issues, not giving space for a lawsuit by Nintendo. Through reverse engineering, theoretically, the project would not be illegal for not using copyrighted assets. Therefore, when using a legal ROM, the program will port to PC.



On the port’s official Discord, some users still report problems with sound, or textures, or the game not opening properly. The project owner is aware of and working on all these issues, although it is already running “smooth” for many.

The port of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was barely available and they are already running on Steam Deck, Valve’s portable PC. HD Textures and Ray Tracing are also features that the community is already developing. Like the Super Mario 64 port, soon this Ocarina of Time port will look like a remake.

Via: VGC