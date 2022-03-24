Portuguese volcanic island hit by tremors plans to evacuate residents | World

Officials on a volcanic Portuguese island in the middle of the Atlantic that has been hit by thousands of small tremors in recent days are drawing up plans to evacuate people if the situation worsens.

Since Saturday, about 2,000 tremors have been recorded in São Jorge, in the Azores archipelago, Luis Silveira, mayor of the town of Velas, told reporters.

There are fears that earthquakes, with magnitudes between 1.6 and 3.3, could generate a stronger tremor or a volcanic eruptionaccording to the region’s earthquake-volcanic monitoring center, Civisa.

Civisa raised the volcanic alert from level 4 to 5, which means there is a “real possibility of an eruption”, said Clelio Meneses, regional secretary in charge of the Civil Defense authority. “What we are doing is preparing for the worst possible scenario,” said Meneses.

The small tremors, which have so far caused no damage, were recorded in the Manadas volcanic fissure, which last erupted in 1808. A large earthquake hit the island in 1980, causing extensive damage.

São Jorge, one of the nine islands of the Azores, is home to around 8,400 people and is part of the archipelago’s core group, which includes popular tourist destinations Faial and Pico, which are also volcanic.

Azores, with 9 islands and almost 2 thousand volcanoes, sprouted in the middle of the ocean