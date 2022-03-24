Private islands of sex offender are for sale for R$ 612 million

Epstein Island (Photo: Google)

Jeffrey Epstein’s properties had four guest houses, helipad and even a library;

The only way to access the sites is by boat or plane;

*Major of the islands is virtually untouched, with a marine reserve.

Two private islands that belonged to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are for sale for US$ 125 million (about R$ 612 million). The Great St properties. James and Little St. James, located in the US Virgin Islands, have more than 230 acres (930 km) in total.

The smallest of the islands has a main residence, four guest houses, a helipad, two swimming pools and three beaches. The largest is largely untouched, with a marine reserve known as Christmas Cove.

The places, despite being paradisiacal, have a macabre history. Known as “Pedophile Islands”, the houses located on the islands became known for being where the billionaire took his victims to commit abuse.

In depositions, victims even reported that they tried to escape the abuse of Epstein and his friends by swimming. These waters, however, are infested with sharks.

Historic

The island of Little St. James in the Caribbean was purchased by Epstein in 1998. A few years later, in 2016, he also purchased an island in Great St. james. The only way to access the site is by boat or plane.

Epstein usually boarded his private plane and flew to St. Thomas, where he boarded a helicopter that took him to his islands.

The island in Little St. James had about 70 employees and had a library, a Japanese bathhouse and even a movie theater, as well as a helipad and pier.

other properties

Also for sale is Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico sex ranch, valued at around R$152 million.. The property, however, has yet to find any buyers.

Property records show that Epstein purchased the ranch in 1993 from Gary King, who was New Mexico’s 30th attorney general at the time. The purchase comprised private and leased federal lands.