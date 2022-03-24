Propolis: what is it for and how much to take daily? – 03/24/2022

Did you know that propolis is produced by bees? Quite indicated to reduce inflammation, it is also used for the treatment of various health problems. Among its properties are antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

However, the exact composition of a propolis sample varies between hives, location of bees, type of plants extracted, and even seasons.

Despite being widely used around the world, there is still a need for more scientific studies to confirm the health benefits of propolis, in addition to risks in continuous use and in excessive amounts.

Below, see the most frequently asked questions about the properties of propolis, when it is indicated, risks and ways to use it.

What is propolis?

Propolis is a functional food produced when bees collect flowers, leaves and plant bark. In this process, the animals’ saliva and the resins collected form a substance with many health benefits.

More than 200 compounds have been identified in propolis. But, in general, it is composed of resin and vegetable balm, wax, essential and aromatic oils, pollen and other varied substances, including organic residues.

Because of this, its color can also vary a lot — green, brown and red are some of the shades found.

What is propolis extract used for?

Propolis extract is indicated to fight microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses, as well as being used to strengthen the immune system.

Because it has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, propolis extract is widely used to treat various diseases and is also recommended for healing the skin.

Among the benefits of propolis, which still need scientific proof, we can mention:

Propolis contributes to the healing process and recovery of injured tissues, as it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The compound contains anti-inflammatory properties and may be beneficial in decreasing inflammation. Therefore, it is widely used in cases of sore throat.

Contributes to oral health

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial substances present in propolis can prevent gum inflammation and also control cavities.

The antiviral activity of propolis can prevent herpes (infectious viral disease). In such cases, they improve the skin eruptions and contribute to recovery.

The presence of antioxidants in propolis increases the body’s defenses, fights diseases and protects the body against bacteria, viruses and fungi. It can also be beneficial for preventing colds.

Propolis has properties that inhibit the release of histamines, which are responsible for allergic crises. Therefore, use is recommended to reduce the frequency and intensity of some allergies.

Is it necessary to take propolis daily?

Propolis can be used daily. It is usually recommended to consult a doctor or health care professional to find out the ideal amount and frequency for the use of propolis.

The form of use can also vary: it is common for it to be ingested pure or diluted in water or tea. It can also be part of recipes like morning shots with other anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients.

In addition, it can be used as a mouthwash and also applied directly to the skin. Dosage varies according to age, concentration and application site.

What precautions to take with propolis?

If propolis is used in an adequate amount, it is considered safe for most people.

However, some individuals experience an allergic reaction when using propolis. Pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children should not use propolis without medical advice and need monitoring.

People with diabetes should also prefer non-alcoholic propolis extract and be careful with the presence of sugar and honey in the composition.

Use should not be continuous as it can cause liver toxicity. And it is worth noting: despite the possible benefits of propolis, it should only be used as a complementary therapy.

The ideal is to acquire propolis only with a certification and registration from the Ministry of Agriculture — this guarantees its origin, quality, safety and effectiveness.

Although it is natural, it is important to assess the individual need, as well as the appropriate presentation for the expected benefit, whether by capsules, extract or liquid. Therefore, it is worth following the medical guidelines on the use of propolis.

IT’S Is it necessary to take propolis always before bed?

Propolis extract can be used at any time of day. However, at night it can be diluted in teas to calm and relax the body, contributing to a more peaceful night’s sleep.

What is the difference between propolis extract and green propolis?

There are several types of propolis, which vary in odor, color and consistency. The most common form found is in extract.

Green propolis, which can also be used as an extract, stands out for having a large amount of antioxidant in its composition. Therefore, it is beneficial to prevent various diseases and also fights premature aging.

Does propolis help in immunity against diseases like covid-19?

Propolis can boost the immune system and has antiviral properties. However, there is no scientific research demonstrating that the use of propolis helps to prevent infection caused by Sars-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid-19).

Can a pregnant woman take propolis?

There is still no scientific research that determines the safety of using propolis for pregnant and lactating women. Therefore, it is important that the pregnant woman seek guidance from her obstetrician and nutritionist before use.

Is propolis bad for the stomach?

Because it has properties that help with wound healing, propolis can be beneficial for those who have gastritis or ulcers. This is because it can protect the stomach lining. However, in excessive amounts, some people may experience gastric discomfort.

Who should not take propolis?

Propolis is contraindicated for people allergic to honey or any component of propolis extract. During pregnancy or lactation, propolis should only be used with medical advice.

Versions of the extract with alcohol in the composition are not recommended for children and alcoholics.

What are the benefits of propolis for the throat?

It is quite common to feel a sore throat and already resort to the use of propolis. Because it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, spray propolis can reduce the discomfort of inflammation at the site.

How many drops of propolis can we take a day?

There is still no established dosage of how much is recommended to take per day. However, experts point out that 30 drops of propolis extract daily can already provide several health benefits.

Is there a difference between the spray, capsule or liquid?

Different types of propolis are found. The difference between the spray, the capsule or the liquid is in the concentration of propolis and also in the form of use.

Propolis spray is widely used to reduce inflammation in the throat, as it is a more diluted compound and can have a more pleasant taste, reminiscent of honey.

Propolis extract is commonly used with other beverages such as water and teas. And the capsules are more practical and also have a higher concentration of propolis.

Does propolis lose weight?

Do not. In isolation, no substance or food loses weight. Propolis is known to decrease inflammation in the body, which can be beneficial for those looking to lose weight. The recommendation to lose weight with health is to carry out a food reeducation and maintain a routine of regular physical activity.

Sources: Erica Oliveiranutritionist at Hospital Nove de Julho (SP); Luisa Vargasnutritionist at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (SP) and Iza Charlanutritionist, specialist in phytotherapy and counselor of the CRN-5 (Bahia and Sergipe).