PS4 and PS5 receive system software updates with several new features; VRR support coming soon on PS5

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Sony has released firmware version 22.01-05.00.00 for the PS5. The official website offers update information.

The update introduces several new features to the party system and other sections.

Consequently, PS4 also received system software update version 9.50. Below we have the news (also via the official website).

The PS App also gets news today. Finally, the long-awaited VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support is coming soon to the PS5, according to Sony’s announcement. Check out all the relevant information below, both via the aforementioned official websites and via PlayStation.Blog.

[PS5] Version: 22.01-05.00.00

In (Game Base) we have updated the following:

Voice chats are now called parties.

For easy access, we’ve divided Game Base into three tabs: [Amigos], [Parties] and [Mensagens].

You can now do the following from the Game Base control menu and cards:

See all your friends in the tab [Amigos] in the control menu.

Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start screen sharing to use Share Play.

Add a player to a group or create a new group directly from the message card. You can also send video clips, images, quick messages, and view a group’s shared media on this card.

See all your friends in the tab [Amigos] in the control menu. Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start screen sharing to use Share Play. Add a player to a group or create a new group directly from the message card. You can also send video clips, images, quick messages, and view a group’s shared media on this card. Now, when someone in the party is sharing the screen, you will see the “On Air” icon. You can check this in the tab [Parties].

Player search feature and friend requests are now on the tab [Amigos].

We’ve made it easier to decline friend requests by adding the button [Recusar] to your friend request list.

Under (Accessibility), we updated the following:

For the screen reader, we updated the following:

The screen reader now supports six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean.

Now the screen reader can read the notifications aloud.

The screen reader now supports six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean. Now the screen reader can read the notifications aloud. You can now enable mono audio for headphones so that the same audio is played through both left and right headphones.

With headphones connected, go to [Configurações] > [Áudio] > [Saída de áudio] and then activate [Áudio mono para fones de ouvido]. You can also access [Configurações] > [Acessibilidade] > [Tela e áudio] and then activate the [Áudio mono para fones de ouvido].

With headphones connected, go to [Configurações] > [Áudio] > [Saída de áudio] and then activate [Áudio mono para fones de ouvido]. You can also access [Configurações] > [Acessibilidade] > [Tela e áudio] and then activate the [Áudio mono para fones de ouvido]. It is now possible to display a checkmark on enabled settings so you can easily see if they are enabled.

access [Configurações] > [Acessibilidade] > [Tela e áudio] and then activate [Mostrar marca de seleção nas configurações ativadas].

Under (Trophies), we updated the following:

The visual design of trophy cards and trophy list has been updated.

You can now see suggestions for which trophies to earn in the trophy control when playing.

For the features available in the Create menu, we’ve updated the following:

You can now start screen sharing and broadcast your match to an open party.

We added a new feature: Voice Command (Preview).

Voice Command (Preview) understands voice commands to find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback.

To get started, go to [Configurações] > [Comando de voz] and activate [Habilitar o comando de voz (prévia)]. Then say “Hello PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 to do something.

You can use this feature to find and open games, apps and settings, control your media, and more, without even touching a button.

Voice Command (Preview) is currently only available in English for players with US and UK PSN accounts.

We added Ukrainian language support.

Other updated features

We’ve made the following improvement to the game library:

in the tab [Sua coleção]you can now filter your games by genre to find the games you want to play faster.

PlayStation Plus is pinned to the far left of the games home screen.

Now you can redeem monthly games faster.

Get easier access to PS Plus game collections from the main screen.

Added a button guide to show you how to reload and adjust zoom when using the web browser.

If you want to report something someone in a party said, there are now visual indicators for you to identify who was talking. This will help the PlayStation Security team take appropriate action based on your report.

We’ve made the console more secure for child accounts:

When viewing a purchased or installed game that they are not allowed to play, the game’s background image is hidden.

Activity cards, such as those displayed in the control center or game hub, will not be displayed for age-restricted games.

You can now keep selected games or apps on your home screen.

When you have a game or application selected, press the options button to open the Options menu and select [Manter no início]. The games and apps you choose will remain on the main screen.

You can keep up to 5 games and apps on each main screen.

Now you can have three more games and apps displayed on the main screen.

We’ve changed the appearance of the User’s Guide to make it easier to see. If you prefer the old look, you can change it back.

We now support more emojis.

We changed the keyboard layout to Polish.

We have updated the DualSense wireless controller software to improve stability.

[PS4] Version 9.50

In partywe update the following:

Now, when starting a party, you can select open or closed party options. Your friends can join an open party without having an invite. Friends of party members can also join. A closed party is exclusive to the players you invite.

You can now individually adjust the voice chat volume for each player in a party.

We added Ukrainian language support.

PS App

Starting today, we are gradually rolling out the ability for PS App users to create or join open and closed parties via the app as well. We’ve also updated the PS App Game Base UI for easier access to friends, parties, and messaging features, providing a consistent PS5 player experience.

PS Remote Play mobile app users can enjoy a new “dark mode” based on phone configuration and choose from new screen reader languages ​​for iOS and Android, including Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai and Chinese (traditional and simplified).

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5

We are also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to launch on PS5 in the coming months. On TVs and PC monitors that support HDMI 2.1, VRR dynamically syncs the screen’s refresh rate to the PS5 console’s graphics output. This improves the visual performance of PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as frame-pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles is smoother as scenes are rendered instantly, graphics appear sharper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games may be fully optimized for VRR via a patch, and future games may include VRR support at launch.

As an additional option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that do not support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in unexpected visual effects, you can disable this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be enabled or disabled.

Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you are using and the game you are playing. As we get closer to the feature release, we’ll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support via a game patch.