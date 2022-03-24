PS5 Pro could arrive at the end of 2023 with doubled power [rumor]

Rumors about the launch of the PS5 Pro gained strength again this Wednesday (23), when information shared by the RedGamingTech team detailed the alleged Sony project. According to experts, the console is in an advanced stage of production and could reach the end of 2023, containing approximately twice as much power compared to the base version.

The channel suggests a launch strategy like the PS4, when the Pro model hit stores about three years after FAT. However, in different circumstances due to the pandemic, the manufacture of the chips of the new generation console may delay their distribution by a few months, pushing it to the beginning of 2024.

The Pro version of the PlayStation 5 would have twice the performance compared to the entry-level PS5 hardware. In addition, its settings would allow almost 250% higher performance with ray tracing enabled, prioritizing the set of rendering and resolution techniques in a more stable job.

Other important information released by RedGamingTech suggested an improvement in the PS VR2 experience, but did not say how this boost will occur. Therefore, all the above data should be treated as rumors.

VRR feature on PS5

In a statement posted on the PS Blog, Sony anticipated an update with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) feature for PS5. According to the company, the technology will allow games to have visual enhancements on next-gen consoles, monitors and TVs that support HDMI 2.1. Click here to learn more.