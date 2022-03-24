PS5 VRR will arrive in the next few months, confirms Sony

Sony has officially spoken out about the PS5’s VRR. The feature capable of making the gaming experience more fluid, with variable refresh rates, will be added in a future update for the console. According to the Japanese giant, the function should debut in the coming months.

In a PS Blog post, the company detailed how the technology will impact gameplay. Even non-PS5-dedicated games will be able to take advantage of the improvements when they become available. Check out the advantages:

On TVs and monitors that support HDMI 2.1, VRR dynamically syncs the screen’s refresh rate to the PS5 console’s graphics output;

VRR will deliver better visual performance of PS5 games as it will minimize or eliminate visual artifacts such as frame rate issues and screen tearing;

According to Sony, “Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR via a game patch, and upcoming games may include VRR support right at launch”;

PS5 VRR will also impact games not supported by the feature. In case of display problems, players can disable it in the menu;

The PS5 VRR has been awaited since the console’s debut. After the feature arrived on Sony televisions, the community was eagerly awaiting an official statement from the company. Now we can only wait to enjoy another great improvement:

Gameplay in many PS5 titles is smoother as scenes are rendered instantly, graphics appear sharper, and the input lag is reduced.

While the PS5 VRR does not arrive, the update brings news

The PS5 received a new update this Wednesday morning (23). The console software now has improvements to Game Base, and voice commands have begun testing on US and UK accounts. Look!